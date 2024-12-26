WantToKnow.info
Transforming the War Machine, One Human Story at a Time | 25-Min Video
War destroys. These powerful real-life stories show that we can heal, reimagine better alternatives, and plant the seeds of a global shift in…
Jan 22
•
Amber Yang
December 2024
Beyond Fear: The Bigger Picture, UFOs, and Humanity's Incredible Potential with Daniel Sheehan and Sara Nelson
A storytelling circle rich with powerful reflections and engaging visuals. Join us as we each share what inspires our activism and vision for humanity…
Dec 26, 2024
•
Amber Yang
November 2024
The Illusion of Consensus on Transgender Medicine for Kids | 25-min Video
The culture wars have gone too far. We uncover buried truths about transgender medicine for children that can bring us together across our differences.
Nov 21, 2024
•
Amber Yang
Who's Fanning the Flames of Far-Right Extremism?
The systems of power that have long manipulated and fueled the very extremism we’re now being told to fear. An inspiring call to rise above fear and…
Nov 1, 2024
•
Amber Yang
October 2024
Historic Senate Panel Exposes How the US Government Turns a Blind Eye to the Corporate Cartels Fueling America’s Health Crisis
Giant corporations control our food and healthcare systems, fueling a chronic disease epidemic that's threatening the future of humanity.
Oct 6, 2024
•
Amber Yang
September 2024
Insights from Near-Death Experiences Remind Us of Who We Are and What Unites Us
At the heart of a collective shift in consciousness: Who are we? Why are we here? What are we truly capable of? Nothing shows this more clearly than the…
Sep 29, 2024
•
Amber Yang
Democracy Won’t Survive In These Culture Wars | 7-Min Video
Polarization is a sign that our socio-political structures have become too rigid and simplistic. We hold the power to heal the divides poisoning our…
Sep 7, 2024
•
Amber Yang
Healing the Culture Wars–One Conscious Conversation at a Time
We hold the power to heal the polarization poisoning our conversations.
Sep 3, 2024
•
Amber Yang
August 2024
The Dark Truths Behind the US War on Drugs That Mainstream Media Ignores
While the war on drugs targets everyday people, it ignores the activities of the rich and powerful. Both political parties and our media system do very…
Aug 24, 2024
•
Amber Yang
Make Our Communities Healthier Again—Inspiring Remedies to the Chronic Illness Crisis
What if the negative news overload on America’s chronic illness crisis isn’t the full story? We have the solutions to make America healthier again.
Aug 3, 2024
•
Amber Yang
July 2024
When Both Sides Are Corrupt, Democracy Pays the Price: A Call to Heal the Divides
The root causes of America's polarization and division, the pervasive election corruption across both political parties, and the hidden powers that…
Jul 29, 2024
•
Amber Yang
June 2024
Behind the Scenes at the World's Largest UFO/UAP Conference
I had the opportunity to talk to the leaders at the center of this movement at the 10th Anniversary of Contact in the Desert.
Jun 29, 2024
•
Amber Yang
