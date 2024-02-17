News you can trust.

We live in a complex world. Mainstream media rarely tells us the whole story. WantToKnow.info provides verifiable, uncensored information on major corruption and cover-ups, as well as stories and solutions that inspire us to work together for the greater good.

WantToKnow.info is a website of the nonprofit Public Education and Empowerment Resource Service (PEERS). Our website was founded by Fred Burks, who served as a language interpreter for presidents and other government officials around the world including G.W. Bush, Clinton, Gore, and Cheney. Late in his career, he stumbled down a rabbit hole where he discovered significant levels of global deception and manipulation. His courageous whistleblowing was reported on the front page of the Wall Street Journal. Learn more about the fascinating history of PEERS and WantToKnow.info.

We are a small organization with a large network of volunteers of people with diverse backgrounds in media activism, journalism, high-level government work, academia, social justice advocacy, grassroots organizing, and metaphysics and spirituality work. The work of WantToKnow.info relies on a group of courageous, dedicated researchers and concerned citizens from around the globe who have made key contributions to our site. Some of these people have written key books which are concisely summarized on this website. Others have sent valuable information revealing major cover-ups.

PEERS Team

Amber Yang — Executive Director

Fred Burks — Founder, Treasurer and Secretary

Mark Bailey — News Editor

John Lumiere-Wins — PEERS Board Member

Kathy Saulino — PEERS Board Member

Josh Mitteldorf —PEERS Board Member

Individuals Who Have Made Key Contributions to WantToKnow.info

