WantToKnow.info

WantToKnow.info

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katrina's avatar
Katrina
4d

Thank you Amber for putting all of these pieces together into one cohesive article that clearly points out the destruction of basic human values from many sides of the Israel/Gaza/Iran Middle East abuses leading to where we are now. It's heart-breaking and so hard to know how to find ways to support those who are innocent while condemning the acts of violence and abuse happening in the governance of each of these countries. Appreciating you for your commitment to truth, nuances, and compassion on all sides.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul Anouk Leo's avatar
Paul Anouk Leo
4d

Dear Amber, I want to thank you for your continued work on this issue. While my heart is heavy with pain these days, people like you remind me that my pain exists because I love... I love our human family so much and it hurts just as much to witness its destruction. From heart to heart, Paul

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Amber Yang
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture