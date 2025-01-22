Every presidential administration has one thing in common: Support for the war machine. In this latest Mindful News Brief, we take a closer look at the inner workings of the US war machine, grounding our story in verifiable links, evidence, and documentation. From the Vietnam War, Afghanistan War, Iraq War, Ukraine War, to all the covert wars across the globe, we paint a sobering picture of the dark realities of war. What is war really about? Who benefits, and who pays the tragic price?

At the same time, people all over the world are choosing to co-create a new world in the face of this destructive war machine. We're here to connect the dots, share some of the most powerful real-life stories of healing and transformation, and invite you to elevate your vision for humanity.

Everything about war is designed to be dehumanizing, yet the human spirit keeps reminding us of the bigger picture. We deserve better than leaders who lie to us, create the very enemies we're told to be afraid of, and kill in our name with our taxpayer dollars.

At PEERS and WantToKnow.info, we are dedicated to amplifying the best of humanity and what's possible. People everywhere, all over the world, are turning away from the cycles of fear and control that justify war.

These powerful acts of humanity challenge the destructive forces keeping us divided and polarized, planting the seeds of a global shift in consciousness that could inspire the transformation and healing of our world.

Welcome to our WantToKnow Mindful News Brief series, where we explore important societal issues with nuance, uncensored investigation, and compassion for all sides. And no matter, the topic, we always end on a constructive note.

Looking at the wars, mass shootings and genocides happening around the world right now, and reading about what has been done to my people above, you might ask: how can people do this to each other? In 1946, Albert Einstein made a call to “let the people know that a new type of thinking is essential if mankind is to survive and move to higher levels”. We will never end war and genocide unless we change the mindset that created it. War cannot defeat war, only love can stop war. My love and my forgiveness do not depend on you. I want to forgive you for what you have done to my people, the genocide and the eradication process. This might be our last chance to put an end to this genocidal and suicidal mindset. I love you, and there is nothing you can do about it. — Heove ve 'keso (Yellowbird), Chief Phillip Whiteman Jr, traditional Northern Cheyenne Chief, "Only love can stop war: a Northern Cheyenne chief's call to the world," The Guardian

Every week, we save you time by summarizing important news articles and entering it in our comprehensive database of over 13+ news articles.

