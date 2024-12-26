Dear WantToKnow.info friends,

As this year comes to a close, we stand at a fascinating crossroads—navigating the post-election moment and the growing complexity of the global challenges we face.

In a storytelling circle rich with powerful reflections and engaging visuals, join Amber Yang, Daniel Sheehan, and Sara Nelson as we each share what inspires our activism and vision for humanity no matter how much darkness we encounter.

The New Paradigm Institute co-founders Sara Nelson and Daniel Sheehan have shaped the history of activism, leaving a powerful legacy of exposing injustice and human rights violations committed by the rich and powerful. Now, Sara and Danny are spearheading the clearest political path to UFO/UAP disclosure that we’ve ever seen. Together, we explore why the UFO/UAP phenomenon may be the defining question of our lifetime, even amidst the other urgent challenges we face this coming new year.

While some may doubt that the current disclosure process will produce meaningful results, these efforts leave a trail of documentation showing that we the people remembered that our government belongs to us, and that we stood up for our values.

Because it’s not just about chasing shiny lights in the sky. It’s about whether or not we want to have an honest government and media system. It’s about making sure any technologies or breakthroughs discovered from this process benefit the human family, and not centralized power that profits off of war and inequality. It’s about the future of humanity, and the awe and wonder of who we are in relation to the larger cosmos.

This video is part of the PEERS Transformation Circle series, a space for change leaders and visionaries to share meaningful stories and ideas that inspire the transformation of our world. In the circle is collective wisdom, where every person carries a unique "medicine" or gift that contributes to the whole. As Howard Thurman says, “Truth becomes true in community.” How do we keep articulating the new paradigm, the new worldview that can guide us in co-creating the world we want to see? What is the story that can bring us all together? Martin Luther King Jr. called on the “creative dissenters who will call our beloved nation to a higher destiny, to a new plateau of compassion, to a more noble expression of humanness."

What You Can Do

