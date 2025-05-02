WantToKnow.info

WantToKnow.info

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf
May 2

Multitalented! You broadcast joy through as we navigate the most challenging time of our lives. The most challenging time in recorded human history.

The biggest moment of transition since Noah's Flood.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ned B.'s avatar
Ned B.
May 3

Emma Goldman is famously quoted as saying, "If I can't dance, it's not my revolution!"

Amber, your effervescent embodiment of your poem epitomizes that sentiment. Fantastic moves for a fantastic movement. Much love.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Amber Yang
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture