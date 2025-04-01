Despite all the gifts that technology has brought to our lives, our hyper-connected digital world has left us more alone, isolated, and afraid of each other. Political identity has become the ultimate source of meaning for many—driven largely by media narratives that distort complex issues into polarizing soundbites. These narratives are eroding civil discourse and fueling division in our everyday conversations and relationships.

We’re taking public discourse back from the powerful forces determined to divide us. In this 31-min video, we explore two essential conversations:

the political, government, and corporate forces shaping public perception and reality itself real-life examples, creative solutions, and stories that help us move beyond fear—toward a more informed, connected, and collaborative society

WantToKnow.info has spent 20+ years researching and making sense of media deception and propaganda beyond partisan lines. Much of the societal noise dominating our conversations is generated by a media machine designed to discourage viewpoint diversity. This machine presents us with the illusion of consensus about the official story while at the same time promoting the illusion of division by amplifying extremes.

In other words, our fears about each other aren’t a natural response to genuine threats, but a reaction to distorted media messaging that hijacks our emotions, pits us against one another, and collapses complex issues into artificial binaries.

Going deeper, we believe that media manipulation exploits something deeply human: our evolutionary wiring to protect ourselves and our community from danger. In today’s media landscape, the negative news overload constantly triggers this evolutionary need—flooding us with an endless barrage of character attacks and smears, existential worst-case scenarios, disasters, and who's to blame.

This all contributes to a cycle of cynicism, apathy, and exhaustion—where media polarization replaces any real or more nuance understanding of the complex and multi-dimensional challenges we face.

We believe that people are perfectly capable of finding the truth together when corporate and political interests stop interfering with the process. Let’s overcome any construct meant to divide and disempower us. Let’s radically broaden our views and bring our focus back to the collective values that are less about politics and more about tapping into our biological imperative to connect, cooperate, and co-create shared meaning.

Our database stands as one of the most comprehensive collections of conspiracy and corruption news, featuring over 13,000+ news article summaries from reliable and credible media sources and many categories for in-depth exploration. We also have over 3,000 news article summaries and 18 subcategories focused on inspirational news and solutions. Our archive has been used by journalists, educators, serious researchers, and everyday truth seekers since our founding.

Check out our database here, which includes our news category on Healing Polarization and Social Division.

WantToKnow.info is a nonprofit news information service founded by White House whistleblower Fred Burks in 2003, after he testified in a high-profile terrorism trial about how U.S. government officials repeatedly lied to the international press during his time as a language interpreter for presidents and top government officials around the world.

