I am convinced that men hate each other because they fear each other. They fear each other because they don’t know each other, and they don’t know each other because they don’t communicate with each other, and they don’t communicate with each other because they are separated from each other.

— Martin Luther King Jr.

Today's polarizing social environment is numbing us to the sound of the genuine in ourselves and others. What transforms a divided world isn’t just more negative news and the same old talking points. It’s the relationships that break the cycle of hate, fear, and dehumanization. In this 20-min video, you’ll hear the powerful words and stories from those at the edge of death, leaders who reached across deep divides, and even a former neo-Nazi who left hate. These are stories of love showing up in the darkest places.

Let’s learn from those who’ve walked away from the deepest forms of hate and division in order to begin transforming the ways we contribute to hate and division in our own lives.

Stories like these don’t ask us to agree, they ask us to move beyond reactivity and get curious. What makes this kind of transformation possible? How did being shot in the face by a white supremacist for being Muslim awaken Rais Bhuiyan’s mission to end cycles of violence, where he even campaigned relentlessly to save his attacker from death row? What makes it possible for two soldiers on opposites sides of a brutal war to come together in forgiveness and solidarity? How do people choose to forgive their enemies, including ones who've killed their family? We've got an inspiring news database focused on healing divides and social polarization and healing the war machine, where countless real-life stories remind us of what's possible.

I poured my heart and soul into this one, PEERS community. Let me know what you think in the comments below and on Youtube! And if this awakens something deep in you, I invite you to share this video widely. Let's help awaken this innate knowing of love in others.

With faith in a transforming world,

Amber Yang for PEERS and WantToKnow.info

(Photo of award-winning novelist Toni Morrison)

WantToKnow.info is a nonprofit news information service founded by White House whistleblower Fred Burks in 2003, after he testified in a high-profile terrorism trial about how U.S. government officials repeatedly lied to the international press during his time as a language interpreter for presidents and top government officials around the world.

We go beyond today's headlines to uncover the hidden forces shaping history and driving global events today, regardless of who's elected in office. Our organization serves a dual purpose: exposing verifiable information on high level corruption and cover-ups and highlighting the best of humanity with solutions and stories that remind us of our innate goodness and collective power. We have a comprehensive database of over 13+ news articles, which has been used by thousands of journalists, researchers, and everyday truth seekers since our founding.

