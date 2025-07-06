How to Transform a Divided World — It Starts with This | 20-Min Video
What transforms a divided world isn’t just more negative news and the same old talking points. It’s the relationships that break the cycle of hate, fear, and dehumanization.
I am convinced that men hate each other because they fear each other. They fear each other because they don’t know each other, and they don’t know each other because they don’t communicate with each other, and they don’t communicate with each other because they are separated from each other.
— Martin Luther King Jr.
Today's polarizing social environment is numbing us to the sound of the genuine in ourselves and others. What transforms a divided world isn’t just more negative news and the same old talking points. It’s the relationships that break the cycle of hate, fear, and dehumanization. In this 20-min video, you’ll hear the powerful words and stories from those at the edge of death, leaders who reached across deep divides, and even a former neo-Nazi who left hate. These are stories of love showing up in the darkest places.
Let’s learn from those who’ve walked away from the deepest forms of hate and division in order to begin transforming the ways we contribute to hate and division in our own lives.
Click here to watch our latest video, Love Is What Transforms A Divided World
Stories like these don’t ask us to agree, they ask us to move beyond reactivity and get curious. What makes this kind of transformation possible? How did being shot in the face by a white supremacist for being Muslim awaken Rais Bhuiyan’s mission to end cycles of violence, where he even campaigned relentlessly to save his attacker from death row? What makes it possible for two soldiers on opposites sides of a brutal war to come together in forgiveness and solidarity? How do people choose to forgive their enemies, including ones who've killed their family? We've got an inspiring news database focused on healing divides and social polarization and healing the war machine, where countless real-life stories remind us of what's possible.
I poured my heart and soul into this one, PEERS community. Let me know what you think in the comments below and on Youtube! And if this awakens something deep in you, I invite you to share this video widely. Let's help awaken this innate knowing of love in others.
With faith in a transforming world,
Amber Yang for PEERS and WantToKnow.info
(Photo of award-winning novelist Toni Morrison)
WantToKnow.info is a nonprofit news information service founded by White House whistleblower Fred Burks in 2003, after he testified in a high-profile terrorism trial about how U.S. government officials repeatedly lied to the international press during his time as a language interpreter for presidents and top government officials around the world.
We go beyond today's headlines to uncover the hidden forces shaping history and driving global events today, regardless of who's elected in office. Our organization serves a dual purpose: exposing verifiable information on high level corruption and cover-ups and highlighting the best of humanity with solutions and stories that remind us of our innate goodness and collective power. We have a comprehensive database of over 13+ news articles, which has been used by thousands of journalists, researchers, and everyday truth seekers since our founding.
I love the video1 I am sharing it. I also was looking for inspirational videos, like this for the upcoming film festival . I was sent a link to one entitled- The InterBrain - How Collective DreamWeaving Can Heal the World [ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5dBRmjF8mc ] which reminded me of you and your work, but it seemed very intellectual, using symbols to explain the false divisions and polarizations being created, and was narrated by a male voice with a strong German accent, nonetheless, I did watch the whole thing and the filmmaker appeared at the very end- a young man with a vision of a technological solution to recreate the ancient story telling by the campfire roots of community building... I think we need to find a balance, and continue to find, create, distribute videos to help us make the big paradigm shift away from war towards love and healing... Thanks for all that you do!
Cannot access video. Its asking me to sign in to confirm I'm not a bot. But sign in to what? When I click "learn more " the screen goes blank. But its youtube isn't it? And now anyone of good conscience really should be boycotting YouTube (= Google = genocide enablers) altogether! Perhaps you may consider using rumble instead? I'm all for forgiveness and reconciliation. But forgiveness is premature if the offender is continuing to behave in the same manner. Forgiveness demands that the offender recognizes the essental wrongness of the act and determines never to commit such harm again.