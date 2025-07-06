WantToKnow.info

I love the video1 I am sharing it. I also was looking for inspirational videos, like this for the upcoming film festival . I was sent a link to one entitled- The InterBrain - How Collective DreamWeaving Can Heal the World [ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5dBRmjF8mc ] which reminded me of you and your work, but it seemed very intellectual, using symbols to explain the false divisions and polarizations being created, and was narrated by a male voice with a strong German accent, nonetheless, I did watch the whole thing and the filmmaker appeared at the very end- a young man with a vision of a technological solution to recreate the ancient story telling by the campfire roots of community building... I think we need to find a balance, and continue to find, create, distribute videos to help us make the big paradigm shift away from war towards love and healing... Thanks for all that you do!

Cannot access video. Its asking me to sign in to confirm I'm not a bot. But sign in to what? When I click "learn more " the screen goes blank. But its youtube isn't it? And now anyone of good conscience really should be boycotting YouTube (= Google = genocide enablers) altogether! Perhaps you may consider using rumble instead? I'm all for forgiveness and reconciliation. But forgiveness is premature if the offender is continuing to behave in the same manner. Forgiveness demands that the offender recognizes the essental wrongness of the act and determines never to commit such harm again.

