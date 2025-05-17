Technologies that could transform our economy, media, and environment already exist—including decentralized financial and social media networks, breakthrough technologies, and game-changing, regenerative ecological solutions.

Yet we live in a world where artificial scarcity is manufactured to protect profit and uphold a collapsing status quo. In an economy built on extraction and control, the dominant technologies we see today mirror that same consciousness.

Rich with powerful reflections and engaging visuals, my conversation with Collective Evolution founder Joe Martino and WantToKnow.info news editor Mark Bailey explores:

Dark side of social media’s impact on health and society

Existing technologies that could positively transform society, and why they’re being systematically suppressed

The new era of high-tech warfare and policing, and the militarization of Big Tech

Why breakthrough technologies are central to the UFO/UAP disclosure movement

The consciousness, resilience, and creativity needed to step into the next chapter of human evolution

Even if some of these so-called energy breakthroughs have limitations or deeper considerations: Why aren’t we openly exploring and widely discussing innovations that show real promise? Why are we so quick to dismiss alternatives particularly when they challenge the status quo? Why the secrecy? Why are thousands of government-held patents still locked behind closed doors? And why are we constantly inundated with doom-and-gloom narratives from media and authority figures, when in reality, we already have a range of solutions that could put us on a very different path?

Joe Martino is a visionary leader and nervous system specialist. He is the founder of Collective Evolution, a revolutionary media platform dedicated to exploring new ways of thinking and relating in the face of global challenges. In 2021, he launched The Pulse, an evolutionary approach to media that cuts through political bias and surface-level news to spark deeper questions about the systems, mindsets, and worldviews shaping society. In 15 years, over 1.5 billion views have been generated on these two sites.

Mark Bailey is a futurist, systems thinker, science fiction writer, news editor for WantToKnow.info, and founder of Rstory, a decentralized and censorship-proof media network built on the blockchain. His novels explore emerging technologies, non-ordinary states of consciousness, and modern mythologies—digging deep into some of society's most pressing problems with a focus on solutions and ideas for a better future. In his novel Small Gods of Time Travel, a man travels back in time to the day before 9/11 to meet up with his younger self. Together, using information and technology from the future, they try to improve society.

RESOURCES MENTIONED IN VIDEO:

WantToKnow.info is a nonprofit news information service founded by White House whistleblower Fred Burks in 2003, after he testified in a high-profile terrorism trial about how U.S. government officials repeatedly lied to the international press during his time as a language interpreter for presidents and top government officials around the world.

