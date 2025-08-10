In the wake of recent extreme weather events, public concerns about geoengineering and weather modification is growing. Yet instead of engaging these concerns in good faith, official narratives have branded this whole line of inquiry as a conspiracy theory, often focusing on the most extreme or speculative claims while ignoring the well-documented history of technologies that manipulate the environment.

Labeling everything “conspiracy” without engaging the actual evidence is narrative control, not journalism. The cost is a further divided and polarized country unable to make sense of this critical issue, even though it could impact the future of our planet.

Geoengineering is a code word for artificially modifying the atmosphere and environment. Take a look at the over 100 geoengineering-related patents available to view through Google Patents.

Geoengineering has been used for everything, from seeding clouds for agriculture to creating storms and floods in warfare. Now, governments, fossil fuel giants, and tech startups are actively investing in these technologies as an attempt to combat climate change without actually addressing the root causes of climate change.

More than a dozen private companies around the world are looking to profit from extreme measures to combat global warming — filling the sky with sunlight-blocking particles, brightening clouds or changing the chemistry of the oceans. The problem is that nobody knows how to control the unintended consequences. Some scientists who’ve studied and modeled the complexity of Earth’s oceans and atmosphere say any “geoengineering” scheme big enough to affect the climate could put people at risk of dramatic changes in the weather, crop failures, damage to the ozone layer, international conflict and other irreversible problems. Environmental lawyer David Bookbinder is more afraid of geoengineering than he is of climate change.

— Geoengineering’s Risks Need to Be Studied More, Bloomberg, April 2025

Below, we present credible evidence and current information showing that weather modification technologies are not only real, but that they are being secretly propagated by multiple groups with differing agendas. We present this as an informed call to join the growing number of scientists and concerned citizens who are raising the alarm about the need for a regulatory framework that ensures these technologies are not misused by any single government or private entity.

We close this investigation with a powerful reminder that game-changing solutions to heal our bodies and planet already exist—and are rooted in nature, community, and the best of human creativity. We don’t need to manipulate the climate with artificial technologies. We need to regenerate the Earth from the ground up.

The Weaponization of Weather Modification Technologies

In 1972, the New York Times reported that the US secretly seeded clouds over Vietnam and Laos to increase and control the rainfall for military purposes, adding a chemical that “produced a rain that had an acidic quality to it and it would foul up mechanical equipment.” In 1976, former Pentagon think tank researcher Lowell Ponte told NPR that the CIA and the Pentagon used cloud seeding to dry up the Cuban sugar crop in 1969 and 1970, as well as making the major supply route for North Vietnamese foot soldiers too muddy to pass.

Dr. Alan Robock, a respected climate scientist and professor at Rutgers University, played a key role in raising credible concerns about geoengineering and intelligence agency involvement. In 2011, he publicly revealed that he had been contacted by individuals identifying as CIA contractors, who asked whether it would be possible to detect if another country were secretly modifying the climate. He responded by explaining that if large amounts of material were released into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight, it would be detectable — both through atmospheric monitoring and by observing the aircraft or equipment used to deploy it.

Robock, who has contributed to major studies on nuclear winter and climate intervention, raised concerns that the CIA could be exploring how to conduct such operations undetected. "I’d learned of lots of other things the CIA had done that didn’t follow the rules. I thought that wasn’t how my tax money was spent. I think this research should be out in the open and it has to be international so there won’t be any question that this technology will used for hostile purposes," Robock wrote.

In 2025, US aerospace forces can own the weather by capitalizing on emerging technologies and focusing development of those technologies to war-fighting applications. Such a capability offers the war fighter tools to shape the battlespace in ways never before possible. Weather-modification is a force multiplier with tremendous power that could be exploited across the full spectrum of war-fighting environments. From enhancing friendly operations or disrupting those of the enemy via small-scale tailoring of natural weather patterns complete dominance of global communications and counter-space control, weather-modification offers war fighter a wide-range of possible options to defeat or coerce an adversary. It is clear that we cannot afford to allow an adversary to obtain an exclusive weather-modification capability.

— 1996 US Air Force research paper, “Weather as a Force Multiplier: Owning the Weather in 2025.” As the report disappeared from the USAF website in 2021, we downloaded a copy that is available here.

The same mindset that enabled covert weather modification for military gain also drove a parallel campaign of biological testing on unwitting civilians. In other words, environmental experimentation carried out in secrecy and far from public oversight.

In 1977, the Senate's subcommittee on health discovered that the US Army secretly conducted major bio-weapons tests on American cities and public transportation in the 1940s through the 1960s. Captured by the fear that the Soviet Union was perfecting germ warfare, American scientists worked with the Army to develop their own version of this technology and released biological pathogens into public spaces 239 times. In 1966, military researchers in New York spread Bacillus subtilis variant Niger in the subway system by dropping lightbulbs filled with bacteria onto tracks in midtown Manhattan stations.

Testing a bacteria that would mimic the dispersal of deadly biological agents like Anthrax, the Army also spread Bacillus globigii, or BG, which posed a risk to people with compromised immune systems. Hundreds of thousands of people in the larger San Francisco Bay Area were exposed to a bacterial cloud of serratia particles, which led to 11 people contracting a painful, hard-to-treat form of meningitis. A few months later, one man died. Stanford doctors even wrote these incidents up in a medical journal, as the outbreak was so unusual. There is compelling evidence that the Army’s biological warfare tests have permanently changed the microbial ecology of this region.

If the US military and intelligence agencies had both the capability and willingness to weaponize weather over 50 years ago, why would we assume those efforts have simply stopped? How would the public even know, given the lack of transparency and oversight surrounding these programs?

'Climate Intervention' is Rebranded Geoengineering—The Risks Are Still Unknown

J. Marvin Herndon, a renowned geophysicist whose groundbreaking work has been reported in the Washington Post and more, has confirmed aerial spraying of aluminum on a wide scale, which he says is threatening the health of humanity and our planet. In the 2015 abstract for one of his scientific papers, he states:

In response to an urgent call through an article in Current Science for assistance to understand the geological association of high aluminum mobility with human health in the Ganga Alluvial Plain, I describe evidence of clandestine geoengineering activity that has occurred for at least 15 years, and which has escalated sharply in the last two years. The geoengineering activity via tanker-jet aircraft emplaces a non-natural, toxic substance in the Earth's atmosphere which with rainwater liberates highly mobile aluminum.

On July 10, 2025, legal tech entrepreneur, former fellow at Stanford Law School’s Center for Legal Informatics, and American attorney Nicole Shanahan — former running mate of 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. — released information she said was provided to her by a whistleblower. This information is detailed in a report titled “The Dark MAHA Report on Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It.”

According to this report, federal grants for solar radiation management (SRM), stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI), and other geoengineering technologies are still being issued. The programs haven’t stopped—they’ve just been rebranded. Geoengineering is now commonly called "climate intervention." SRM is now referred to as "solar radiation modification." SAI is now "stratospheric aerosol intervention." These semantic shifts aren't scientific; they're strategic. They’re designed to obfuscate the truth and shield these programs from Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, media scrutiny, and public opposition.

The Biden-Harris administration’s mandated 2023 SRM Report outlines the federal agencies currently involved in geoengineering, climate intervention, solar radiation management (SRM), and stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI). These include NOAA, NASA, the National Science Foundation (NSF), the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), and the Department of Energy (DOE).

One [NOAA] document that was highlighted, titled Weather Modification, published in 1979, describes nearly 100 geoengineering projects. These include hurricane manipulation, radioactive and electromagnetically enhanced fog dispersal, microwave chaff deployment, supersonic ice nucleation, and conventional cloud seeding operations. That report was released nearly 50 years ago. Since then, both the funding and the technology have expanded significantly.

The Dark MAHA Report drew attention to a 1974 hearing before the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Oceans and the International Environment. This hearing revealed that weather modification experiments had been conducted across the United States since the 1960s. Testimony from Dr. Gordon MacDonald (pg. 55) discussed the use of electromagnetic frequencies to influence human brain activity.

He described the potential for global-scale manipulation of neurological states, provoking erratic behavior, disrupting cognition, and generating widespread adverse psychological effects. His testimony suggested that these emerging technologies could one day be used not only for environmental warfare but also as tools of psychological manipulation.

Elite private foundations like the Simons Foundation, the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, and Bill Gates’ Fund for Innovative Climate and Energy Research (FICER) are all actively funding projects. They funnel millions into academic institutions, where the work proceeds without public engagement or informed consent.

One of the most well-known patented geoengineering technologies is the StratoShield, a device designed to spray sulfate aerosols into the stratosphere via a high-altitude hose suspended by balloons — with the goal of reflecting sunlight and cooling the planet. The patent is held by Intellectual Ventures, a firm co-founded by former Microsoft CTO Nathan Myhrvold, with Bill Gates listed among its investors. Critics have raised ethical concerns about a scenario in which a handful of powerful actors could profit from planetary crisis by controlling access to climate-altering technology. The StratoShield is a key example of how solar radiation management is being developed not just as a scientific solution, but also as a potential commercial venture.

Beyond High-Tech Quick Fixes to Regenerate Our Planet

Author and ecological activist Charles Eisenstein argues that geoengineering is a technological distraction that fails to address the root causes of environmental collapse — including industrial agriculture, fossil fuel dependence, deforestation, and systemic exploitation of natural resources. Our environmental news section digs deeper into these underlying drivers of destruction—the very forces geoengineering attempts to treat without confronting.

By focusing on high-tech fixes, we risk reinforcing the same mindset of control and extraction that caused the crisis in the first place. Eisenstein calls for a deeper shift: not just cooling the planet artificially, but transforming the systems — like Big Oil and industrial food — that are driving ecological breakdown.

Our inspiring news sections on healing our bodies and Planet Earth remind us that we have all the solutions we need to regenerate our world and seek solutions that work with (not against) the natural intelligence of the planet.

Our inspiring news section on technology provides countless examples of how humans are harnessing this unprecedented technological revolution to serve the greater good—not exploitation, centralization of power, or environmental destruction.

Up to 40% of the world's land is now degraded by industrial and harmful farming methods, according to the UN. Instead of masking symptoms like excess carbon or pollution, these examples are addressing root causes: cleaning up toxins, rebuilding soil health, and regenerating ecosystems.

Here are just some of many real-world alternatives already making a difference that we highlight in our inspiring news archive:

We don’t need to manipulate the climate with artificial technologies. We need to regenerate the Earth from the ground up.

