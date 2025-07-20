In President Dwight D. Eisenhower's famous 1961 speech about the dangers of the military-industrial complex, he also cautioned Americans about the growing power of a "scientific, technological elite." "The prospect of domination of the nation's scholars by federal employment project allocations and the power of money is ever present," warned Eisenhower. The federal government had become a major financier of scientific research after World War II, and Eisenhower was worried that the spirit of open inquiry ... would be corrupted by the priorities of the federal bureaucracy. Today, many of the people protesting the Trump administration's cuts to federal funding for scientific research are part of that scientific, technological elite.

— Eisenhower Warned Us About the 'Scientific Elite,' Reason Magazine

Across the United States, a powerful legislative push is underway to protect pesticide manufacturers from being held accountable for the harms caused by their products.

Georgia and North Dakota have already passed laws shielding pesticide manufacturers, and similar industry-backed bills are moving forward in up to 21 states. Over 79 members of Congress recently signed a letter defending the pesticide industry, warning against “politically motivated attacks on sound science.”

Mainstream media and authority figures tell us to be outraged by the “attack on science,” but few are willing to face how thoroughly compromised our scientific and media institutions have become due to corporate influence at the highest levels of power. Top editors of world-renowned journals have warned that much of published scientific and medical research is distorted by fraud, corporate influence, and conflicts of interest.

For far too long, the institutions meant to protect us have turned a blind eye to the powerful forces driving environmental destruction, the corporate capture of science, and the unprecedented chronic disease crisis. The good news is that the path to healing and transformation is already here.

This brief investigation connects the dots—completing this investigation with inspiring solutions, people-powered movements, and real-world success stories that serve as powerful reminders: we already have the technology, creativity, and social will needed to begin regenerating all life on Earth.

'Parkinson’s is a man-made disease'

While oligarchs and corporations drive ecological collapse, isn’t it telling that the titans of our centralized food system are so often left out of the conversation? The pesticide issue receives nowhere near the level of outrage sparked by far less damaging issues dominating the news. Yet if you scratch beneath the surface, you’ll uncover a widespread conspiracy to poison our food, air, and water.

Bayer, the maker of the world’s most widely used weedkiller, is facing over 170,000 lawsuits in the US. Billions of pounds of pesticides are used each year on our food despite their use being identified as a cancer risk comparable to smoking. Their products are linked to environmental destruction, nervous system damage in bees, and the insect apocalpyse itself. According to the EPA, glyphosate can kill or harm 93 percent of the plants and animals protected under the Endangered Species Act.

In 2017, a UN report identified pesticides as a "global human rights concern," revealing that an average of about 200,000 people die annually from the toxic exposure of pesticides across the world. In children, exposure to pesticides increase the risk of reduced IQs, memory and attention deficits, and autism for prenatal children. Pesticides are linked to depression, cancer, brain diseases, birth defects, infertility, organ damage, and other devastating chronic diseases —making it one of the largest corporate liability issues in modern history.

The 1982 neurotoxic contaminant MPTP case was a turning point in showing how a single toxin could instantly trigger Parkinson’s by destroying a specific part of the brain. Scientists later discovered that paraquat — a widely used US pesticide banned in over 70 countries — attacks the brain in much the same way. As rates of Parkinson’s have tragically surged especially among the farming community, neurologists now say the disease is largely environmentally caused, driven by long-term exposure to chemicals like paraquat. A 2024 Politico article put it bluntly: “Parkinson’s is a man-made disease.”

Some may argue that these new laws only shield pesticide makers when their products comply with EPA standards. But how much does that really mean when the EPA has a long and well-documented history of corporate capture — from shielding polluters to facing growing criticism from scientists and whistleblowers who say the agency is failing to protect the public? Why should we trust EPA-approved products are safe when the agency permits tens of millions of pounds of paraquat to be sprayed on our food yet has banned paraquat on golf courses in 2021 due to serious public health risks?

Few people know that some of the chemicals sprayed on our food today were originally developed during World War I and II as nerve agents and poison gases designed to harm and kill humans.

Bayer, the company that acquired Monsanto and produces 40% of the world's glyphosate, grew out of IG Farben — the Nazi-linked chemical giant that helped run the concentration camp at Auschwitz where nerve gases killed hundreds of thousands of European Jews.

Despite undeniable evidence showing that toxic chemicals are impairing our brains, bodies, and our capacity to thrive, these existential warnings continue to be ignored. If this isn’t an attack on science, what is?

By shielding these companies, lawmakers risk replicating the 1986 precedent set by the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Act, which granted pharmaceutical companies broad immunity even as mounting evidence shows that serious vaccine injuries have been vastly underreported and overlooked for decades.

Monsanto's Propaganda Machine

For decades, Monsanto didn’t just manufacture chemicals—it manufactured reality. Behind the PR campaigns about feeding the world was a ruthless strategy to silence critics, rewrite science, and discredit anyone who got in the way. The following key findings are drawn from The Monsanto Papers and compiled in Merchants of Poison: How Monsanto Sold the World on a Toxic Pesticide:

It came out earlier this year that a company called V-Fluence, funded by USAID and the USDA, secretly tracked and profiled over 500 scientists, environmental activists, journalists, and food safety advocates—many of whom opposed genetically modified foods and pesticides. The v-Fluence dossiers included private addresses, family details, and derogatory commentary with the goal to threaten and “neutralize” critics with surveillance and reputational smears. Members of this portal included over 1,000 USDA policymakers, State Department officials, agrochemical executives, and lobbyists–all working to protect corporate agriculture interests.

Decades later, Monsanto continues to deploy a full-spectrum campaign of manipulation, intimidation, and scientific deceit to protect its profits no matter the human cost.

While the agrochemical lobby pushes for shields, Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey is pushing back. His Pesticide Injury Accountability Act would protect Americans’ right to sue chemical companies for harm and prevent corporations from using federal rules as a cover for avoiding responsibility.

Time to Regenerate

Doom and gloom is never the full story. Let’s stop turning on each other and start holding the real purveyors of harm accountable. In a time of deep political division, it’s time to move beyond fear and seek narratives that heal our bodies, restore the planet, and remind us of what brings us all together:

Our Substack, Remedies to the Chronic Illness Crisis explores many other examples of how we're healing together as a society.

Our Inspiration Center highlights some of the most inspiring solutions and stories to transform the world’s most pressing problems.

When we can recognize what’s pushing us — in our personal lives and as a society — we already have a degree of freedom from it. Freeing ourselves from harmful systems starts from within, and what we do to heal our bodies and minds from toxic chemicals, toxic beliefs, and toxic ways of relating with each other. It deepens as we harmonize our choices with the natural world. Challenging information can paradoxically remind us of the greater good. It is the courage of the people and the love for the common good that brings these injustices to light—fueling open dialogue and constructive action.

Note: Want to stay updated and informed about pesticide legislation and other important health freedom movements? Moms Across America, Environmental Working Group, Organic Consumers Association, and US Right To Know are some of our favorite resources!

WantToKnow.info is a nonprofit news information service founded by White House whistleblower Fred Burks in 2003, after he testified in a high-profile terrorism trial about how U.S. government officials repeatedly lied to the international press during his time as a language interpreter for presidents and top government officials around the world.

We go beyond today's headlines to uncover the hidden forces shaping history and driving global events today, regardless of who's elected in office. Our organization serves a dual purpose: exposing verifiable information on high level corruption and cover-ups and highlighting the best of humanity with solutions and stories that remind us of our innate goodness and collective power. We have a comprehensive database of over 13+ news articles, which has been used by thousands of journalists, researchers, and everyday truth seekers since our founding.

