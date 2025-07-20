WantToKnow.info

Atlandea
Jul 20

This same story is true for vaccines. no different. All one big scam. All hidden by fraudulent 'science' .

Same thing with cancer treatments. My Vietnam Veteran husband who was sprayed by agent orange and then got non-hodgkins cancer was given a chemo treatment that was a nerve agent developed in WW2. It nearly killed him as did the radiation that ate holes in his bowel.

Clearly after a hundred years of vaccines, herbicides, pesticides, and medical treatments that kill- we humans are very slow learners.

