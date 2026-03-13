In a world struggling to find clarity in the endless culture wars, polarizing media narratives, mental health crisis, and negative news overload, it’s easy to forget that humanity may be standing at the edge of one of the most profound discoveries in modern history.

UFO disclosure may be the wild card we need to spark a deeper shift in consciousness, helping us recognize our place in a profoundly interconnected universe and opening the door to technologies and ideas that could transform how we address humanity’s greatest challenges. Together, Harvard-trained civil rights lawyer Daniel Sheehan and I explore the rapidly evolving UFO disclosure movement and the NEW POLITICAL EFFORTS underway to compel our government to release what they know about UFO/UAPs, non-human intelligence, and the breakthrough technologies potentially associated with them.

Throughout the conversation, we include carefully curated and visually impactful educational graphics, historical footage, news headlines, and scientific imagery to help people better understand the history, evidence, and emerging political process around UFO disclosure.

Watch our latest 23-minute video, UFO Disclosure Explained:

New Solutions for Humanity w/ Daniel Sheehan and Amber Yang

OUR CONVERSATION EXPLORES SEVERAL KEY DIMENSIONS OF UFO DISCLOSURE:

VOICES from within the disclosure movement including high-level military insiders and whistleblowers

the possibility that reported UFO/UAP craft operate using breakthrough energy systems that EMIT NO POLLUTION and defy conventional understanding of physics, which could open NEW POSSIBILITIES for solving humanity’s energy, water, transportation, and environmental challenges

how HUMAN CONSCIOUSNESS itself may be the key to unlocking these breakthrough technologies

the rapidly evolving POLITICAL PROCESS now unfolding—not only to release long-held information, but also to help democratic institutions PREPARE for the broader implications of disclosure

the REAL CONCERNS many people have about disclosure, including the possibility that information released through official channels could be MANIPULATED, CAREFULLY MANAGED, or part of a LARGER PSY-OP.

the deeper cultural and human dimensions of disclosure, showing that this issue is not only political, but also invites PERSONAL TRANSFORMATION, GLOBAL UNITY, open dialogue, and a broader exploration of humanity’s place in the cosmos. Rather than asking people to adopt any fixed conclusions, we invite people from all perspectives to explore the evidence, ask thoughtful questions, and stay open to discovery.

A Turning Point for Humanity

Many of today’s biggest problems aren’t accidental. They emerged from the structure of the system itself, manipulated endlessly by powerful economic, political, and corporate interests that depend on control, secrecy, and the illusion of scarcity to maintain authority.

Yet what happens to that authority if it depends on controlling a limited resource that suddenly becomes clean, unlimited, and abundant?

Breakthrough energy and scientific advancements have long been kept from the American public by our national security state. Some of these could radically reduce fossil fuel dependence and regenerate our planet. Yet instead of improving our lives, these advancements are being secretly repurposed to serve the war economy. Private military contractors profiting from conflict and global instability control many of the technologies that could transform our world for the better. Energy could be free and abundant. Transportation could be clean. Medicine could be revolutionized.

We are witnessing the deliberate suppression of a whole new class of breakthrough technologies, both human and non-human, that defy conventional physics and appear to run on energy sources that don’t burn anything, don’t emit pollution, and could fundamentally change how we power our world. Maybe we might even call into question the whole idea of climate doom and the fear-based apocalyptic stories we’re inundated with.

We believe it’s important to notice these attractors and turning points in human consciousness and use them for good. How do we steward this transition? How do we ensure that breakthrough technologies serve life rather than control? And how do we translate these possibilities into shared abundance and wealth on a global level?

The UFO/UAP issue is the thread that connects the manufactured scarcity behind war and human suffering, environmental destruction, unaccountable elites and corporations wielding enormous power, and a society fractured by polarization, loneliness, and loss of meaning.

Who are we? Why are we here? What are we truly capable of?

With faith in a transforming world,

Amber Yang for PEERS and WantToKnow.info

MORE RESOURCES:

WantToKnow.info UFO Information Center

WantToKnow.info UFO News Database

All WantToKnow.info videos on UFO/UAP phenomena

Check out our other 26-min educational video below, UFO DISCLOSURE: BREAKTHROUGH TECHNOLOGY AND AWAKENING HUMAN CONSCIOUSNESS, where I interview leading experts along with clips and powerful stories from whistleblowers, military officers, intelligence insiders, and legal voices bringing hidden truths to light. We also investigate how for decades, government agencies and corporations have secretly studied and weaponized breakthroughs in human consciousness while keeping their transformative potential from the public. This story is not just about advanced technology, it’s about awakening to a deeper story of what it means be human.

WantToKnow.info is a nonprofit news information service founded by White House whistleblower Fred Burks in 2003, after he testified in a high-profile terrorism trial about how U.S. government officials repeatedly lied to the international press during his time as a language interpreter for presidents and top government officials around the world.

We go beyond today’s headlines to uncover the hidden forces shaping history and driving global events today, regardless of who’s elected in office. Our organization serves a dual purpose: exposing verifiable information on high level corruption and cover-ups and highlighting the best of humanity with solutions and stories that remind us of our innate goodness and collective power. We have a comprehensive database of over 13+ news articles, which has been used by thousands of journalists, researchers, and everyday truth seekers since our founding.

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