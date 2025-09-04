The UFO/UAP issue is the thread that connects the manufactured scarcity behind war and human suffering, environmental destruction, unaccountable elites and corporations wielding enormous power, and a society fractured by polarization, loneliness, and loss of meaning.

How do we look past the speculation and entertainment to leverage all of these revelations in service to the transformation of our world?

This question took me to Contact in the Desert, a gathering of scientists, lawyers, researchers, journalists, high-level military and intelligence insiders, and everyday truth-seekers—all dedicated to getting to the bottom of the connection between non-human intelligence, ethical AI and emerging technology, consciousness, and the future of humanity.

Our latest 26-minute video, UFO Disclosure: Breakthrough Technology and Awakening Human Consciousness features my interviews with leading experts along with well-sourced, verifiable information to help you make sense of this fascinating issue.

What we explore in this 26-min video:

Technologies That Could Transform Our World: Breakthrough energy and scientific advancements exist, which can radically reduce fossil fuel dependence and regenerate our planet. We are witnessing the deliberate suppression of a whole new class of breakthrough technologies, both human and non-human, that defy conventional physics and appear to run on energy sources that don’t burn anything, don’t emit pollution, and could fundamentally change how we power our world.

Credible Evidence and Interviews: My interviews with leading experts, along with clips and powerful stories from whistleblowers, military officers, intelligence insiders, and legal voices bringing hidden truths to light.

The Disclosure Act: Why passing the full 64-page UAP Disclosure Act is vital to ensuring these powerful revelations are used constructively for humanity’s future.

The Role of Consciousness in Transformation: For decades, government agencies and corporations have secretly studied and weaponized breakthroughs in human consciousness while keeping their transformative potential from the public. This story is not just about advanced technology, it’s about awakening to a deeper story of what it means be human.

Join thousands of others in this global movement as we prepare the human family for the most transformative story of our lifetime.