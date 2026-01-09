Today, the Supreme Court of the United States will decide whether to take up major agrochemical giant Bayer/Monsanto’s appeal in a landmark glyphosate cancer case. At issue is far more than a single verdict. A ruling in the company’s favor could effectively shield the makers of more than 57,000 pesticide products from future lawsuits.

What Bayer leaves out is that Roundup’s approval was based, in part, on a safety study later revealed to have been ghostwritten by Monsanto scientists and ultimately retracted. That study was used to reassure regulators about glyphosate’s safety while internal company documents showed early concerns about cancer risks.

Meanwhile, Bayer is facing over 170,000 lawsuits in the US. Billions of pounds of pesticides are used each year on our food despite their use being identified as a cancer risk comparable to smoking and despite being outlawed in other countries for its toxic harm. The case asks a fundamental question: do federal regulations exist to protect public health, or to protect corporations from accountability?

Below, we provide a brief summary from our investigative piece, “The Pesticide Crisis Reveals The Dark Side of Science. We Have The Solutions to Regenerate,” exposing undeniable evidence that these toxic chemicals harm and kill humans—and how that evidence was suppressed while science was repurposed as a corporate weapon.

Undeniable Evidence That Pesticides Harm and Kill Humans

Monsanto’s Propaganda Machine

Mainstream media and authority figures tell us to be outraged by the “attack on science,” but few are willing to face how thoroughly compromised our scientific and media institutions have become due to corporate influence at the highest levels of power. Top editors of world-renowned journals have warned that much of published scientific and medical research is distorted by fraud, corporate influence, and conflicts of interest.

For decades, Monsanto didn’t just manufacture chemicals—it manufactured reality. Behind the PR campaigns about feeding the world was a ruthless strategy to silence critics, rewrite science, and discredit anyone who got in the way. The following key findings are drawn from The Monsanto Papers and compiled in Merchants of Poison: How Monsanto Sold the World on a Toxic Pesticide:

It came out earlier this year that a company called V-Fluence, funded by USAID and the USDA, secretly tracked and profiled over 500 scientists, environmental activists, journalists, and food safety advocates—many of whom opposed genetically modified foods and pesticides. The v-Fluence dossiers included private addresses, family details, and derogatory commentary with the goal to threaten and “neutralize” critics with surveillance and reputational smears. Members of this portal included over 1,000 USDA policymakers, State Department officials, agrochemical executives, and lobbyists–all working to protect corporate agriculture interests.

Decades later, Monsanto continues to deploy a full-spectrum campaign of manipulation, intimidation, and scientific deceit to protect its profits no matter the human cost.

Read our full special investigation, “ The Pesticide Crisis Reveals The Dark Side of Science. We Have The Solutions to Regenerate ,” to learn the full story—including all the inspiring solutions, people-powered movements, and real-world success stories that serve as powerful reminders: we already have the technology, creativity, and social will needed to begin regenerating all life on Earth.

WantToKnow.info is a nonprofit news information service founded by White House whistleblower Fred Burks in 2003, after he testified in a high-profile terrorism trial about how U.S. government officials repeatedly lied to the international press during his time as a language interpreter for presidents and top government officials around the world.

We go beyond today’s headlines to uncover the hidden forces shaping history and driving global events today, regardless of who’s elected in office. Our organization serves a dual purpose: exposing verifiable information on high level corruption and cover-ups and highlighting the best of humanity with solutions and stories that remind us of our innate goodness and collective power. We have a comprehensive database of over 13+ news articles, which has been used by thousands of journalists, researchers, and everyday truth seekers since our founding.

Subscribe to our free weekly newsletter here: https://www.wanttoknow.info/subscribe