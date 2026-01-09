The Supreme Court Case That Could Shield Pesticide Makers From Accountability Despite Decades of Human Harm & Manipulated Science
Undeniable evidence that the billions of pounds of pesticides sprayed on our food each year harm & kill humans—& how that evidence was suppressed while science was repurposed as a corporate weapon.
Today, the Supreme Court of the United States will decide whether to take up major agrochemical giant Bayer/Monsanto’s appeal in a landmark glyphosate cancer case. At issue is far more than a single verdict. A ruling in the company’s favor could effectively shield the makers of more than 57,000 pesticide products from future lawsuits.
What Bayer leaves out is that Roundup’s approval was based, in part, on a safety study later revealed to have been ghostwritten by Monsanto scientists and ultimately retracted. That study was used to reassure regulators about glyphosate’s safety while internal company documents showed early concerns about cancer risks.
Meanwhile, Bayer is facing over 170,000 lawsuits in the US. Billions of pounds of pesticides are used each year on our food despite their use being identified as a cancer risk comparable to smoking and despite being outlawed in other countries for its toxic harm. The case asks a fundamental question: do federal regulations exist to protect public health, or to protect corporations from accountability?
Below, we provide a brief summary from our investigative piece, “The Pesticide Crisis Reveals The Dark Side of Science. We Have The Solutions to Regenerate,” exposing undeniable evidence that these toxic chemicals harm and kill humans—and how that evidence was suppressed while science was repurposed as a corporate weapon.
Undeniable Evidence That Pesticides Harm and Kill Humans
Pesticides are linked to environmental destruction, nervous system damage in bees, and the insect apocalypse itself.
In children, exposure to pesticides increase the risk of reduced IQs, memory and attention deficits, and autism for prenatal children.
Pesticides are linked to depression, cancer, brain diseases, birth defects, infertility, organ damage, and other devastating chronic diseases —making it one of the largest corporate liability issues in modern history.
Some of the chemicals sprayed on our food today were originally developed during World War I and II as nerve agents and poison gases designed to harm and kill humans. Bayer, the company that acquired Monsanto and produces 40% of the world’s glyphosate, grew out of IG Farben — the Nazi-linked chemical giant that helped run the concentration camp at Auschwitz where nerve gases killed hundreds of thousands of European Jews.
As rates of Parkinson’s have tragically surged especially among the farming community, neurologists now say the disease is largely environmentally caused, driven by long-term exposure to chemicals like paraquat. A 2024 Politico article put it bluntly: “Parkinson’s is a man-made disease.” Why should we trust EPA-approved products are safe when the agency permits tens of millions of pounds of paraquat to be sprayed on our food yet has banned paraquat on golf courses in 2021 due to serious public health risks?
Monsanto’s Propaganda Machine
Mainstream media and authority figures tell us to be outraged by the “attack on science,” but few are willing to face how thoroughly compromised our scientific and media institutions have become due to corporate influence at the highest levels of power. Top editors of world-renowned journals have warned that much of published scientific and medical research is distorted by fraud, corporate influence, and conflicts of interest.
For decades, Monsanto didn’t just manufacture chemicals—it manufactured reality. Behind the PR campaigns about feeding the world was a ruthless strategy to silence critics, rewrite science, and discredit anyone who got in the way. The following key findings are drawn from The Monsanto Papers and compiled in Merchants of Poison: How Monsanto Sold the World on a Toxic Pesticide:
Buried internal studies expose how Monsanto knew glyphosate was dangerous and cancerous as early as 1983.
Systemic ghostwriting of scientific studies and safety reviews while colluding with prestigious universities to downplay cancer risks and make them appear independent.
The creation of a secretive “Fusion Center” (modeled after FBI and homeland security tactics tasked with surveillance and terrorism) which monitored and targeted scientists, activists, celebrities, policymakers, and social media posts using private “watch lists.”
Coordination with lawmakers to defund the World Health Organization’s cancer research arm and intimidate cancer researchers after it classified glyphosate as a probable carcinogen.
Collusion with ‘neutral’ front groups like the American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) to flood media outlets with industry-approved talking points, label critics as conspiracy theorists, manipulate search results through SEO tactics, and create attack profiles on those who critically reported on the pesticide industry. “You will not get a better value for your dollar,” one Monsanto exec bragged about hiring ACHS. ACSH took hundreds of thousands from chemical giants.
Weaponization of ‘independent’ experts and front groups to attack organic food, with hit pieces claiming organic food is a scam. A series of emails between Monsanto’s top medical officer Dr. Daniel Goldstein and Dr. Bruce Chassy discussed grassroots advocacy group Moms Across America, where Dr. Goldstein states: “I have been arguing for a week to beat the s*** out of them and have clearly lost,” to which Dr. Chassy responds, “You can’t beat up mothers, even if they are dumb mothers but you can beat up the organic industry that paid for and wrote that letter.”
A presentation by Jay Byrne, Monsanto’s former director of corporate communications, featured a quote by Michael S. Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Computer Corporation: “Think of the internet as a weapon on the table. Either you pick it up or your competitor does — but somebody is going to get killed.”
It came out earlier this year that a company called V-Fluence, funded by USAID and the USDA, secretly tracked and profiled over 500 scientists, environmental activists, journalists, and food safety advocates—many of whom opposed genetically modified foods and pesticides. The v-Fluence dossiers included private addresses, family details, and derogatory commentary with the goal to threaten and “neutralize” critics with surveillance and reputational smears. Members of this portal included over 1,000 USDA policymakers, State Department officials, agrochemical executives, and lobbyists–all working to protect corporate agriculture interests.
Decades later, Monsanto continues to deploy a full-spectrum campaign of manipulation, intimidation, and scientific deceit to protect its profits no matter the human cost.
Read our full special investigation, “The Pesticide Crisis Reveals The Dark Side of Science. We Have The Solutions to Regenerate,” to learn the full story—including all the inspiring solutions, people-powered movements, and real-world success stories that serve as powerful reminders: we already have the technology, creativity, and social will needed to begin regenerating all life on Earth.
WantToKnow.info is a nonprofit news information service founded by White House whistleblower Fred Burks in 2003, after he testified in a high-profile terrorism trial about how U.S. government officials repeatedly lied to the international press during his time as a language interpreter for presidents and top government officials around the world.
We go beyond today’s headlines to uncover the hidden forces shaping history and driving global events today, regardless of who’s elected in office. Our organization serves a dual purpose: exposing verifiable information on high level corruption and cover-ups and highlighting the best of humanity with solutions and stories that remind us of our innate goodness and collective power. We have a comprehensive database of over 13+ news articles, which has been used by thousands of journalists, researchers, and everyday truth seekers since our founding.
This is a wonderful summary. Thank you for all of the citations and all of the hard work putting it together.
I have recently been taking a closer look at cancer and our meager "successes" in treating it. The systematic attack upon potential breakthroughs is almost a mirror image of what is happening in this arena to suppress dangers.
Good reportiing as always. I only hope, as the other readers note, the SC will do their jobs. I am sceptical the current federal regime will back RFKjr. and MAHA when push comes to shove with the food/pharma/ag conglomerates. Keep at it. How about taking on the massive fraud going on within the Trump/corporate oligarcy.