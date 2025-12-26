The most important gift this season is the creative genius in you.



Mythologist and storyteller Micheal Meade said these challenging times aren’t calling for revolution or evolution, but re-creation.



Revolution overthrows what exists yet often replaces one form of domination with another. Evolution is the long arc of becoming yet why wait for change to unfold when we have gifts to give - right here, right now?



Re-creation brings the world back to life through imagination, meaning, and soul.

How do we keep re-creating the presence of love and possibility in the world?



Modern culture tells us we are the product of our genes, family, social class, environment, education, our trauma - and that we are simply the result of all of these influences.



Older wisdom tells a different story: each of us arrives gifted with an inborn genius, aimed toward a calling. These gifts aren’t inherited or even connected to your family origins but carry their own essence and soul purpose.



Our gifts are ANCIENT in the sense that they arise from timeless human patterns: archetypes, instincts, capacities that have existed for as long as humans have told stories, made art, healed one another, and faced the unknown.



But they are also ORIGINAL, because those ancient capacities have never before been expressed through your specific life, body, unique style, and historical moment.



Our gifts and genius are often revealed during moment of trouble, turning points, crossroads, and other self-defining moments that shape who we become.



What has your life been preparing you for?

What are you meant to bring into this hungry world?



