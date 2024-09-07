Recently, we’ve been focused on finding constructive approaches to address this year’s election and the other complex challenges shaking up society.

The mutual recognition of the threats facing our nation can inspire us to broaden our views and our social circles. Polarization is a sign that our socio-political structures have become too rigid and simplistic. We need a new story to safeguard democracy amidst the massive societal challenges we face.

Imagine a society in which corporate and independent media, activists, political leaders, and everyday people reach across the echo chambers and siloes to discuss even the most controversial issues. All perspectives would be welcomed and examined through healthy debate and inquiry. Greater emphasis would be placed on our shared values and actual issues than to partisan and/or ideological labels we're taught to hide behind. Through live-streams, live events, and uncensored community forums, constructive solutions could emerge from this process.

If enough people take the risk to relate to each other differently–to take the dehumanization and partisan charge out of our interactions and not see each other as enemies–we just might create new connections and choices we couldn’t see before.