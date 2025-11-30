About a month ago, I spoke at a local event in Minneapolis with Children’s Health Defense Minnesota. I made sure to record the event because I wanted our readers to be able to tune in!

With engaging visuals and slides throughout the presentation, I draw on my work with WantToKnow.info, restorative justice, and media literacy to explore the deepest challenges facing our media and public health systems today.

In the talk, I present practical, empowering tools for navigating the media landscape along with real world solutions that move beyond disease-care and remind us of what’s possible. Using social psychologist Jonathan Haidt’s three forces of a healthy society, I explore how special interests have hijacked these forces:

Social capital: Social capital is the values and practices that bind us in relationship and make it possible for us to solve problems together especially in times of crisis. Yet cancel culture, social division, and self-censorship are weakening that foundation. Essentially, the crisis we face today in public health isn’t just medical or environmental, it’s a social and moral crisis. Our health epidemics are getting worse not because we lack solutions, but because our attention is constantly being redirected toward fear-based narratives that fuel the endless culture wars.

Strong institutions: Giant corporations control our food, our medicine, our agricultural and health systems. They instrumentalize government agencies to support policies and products that cause widespread harm, including the toxic chemicals damaging our brains, our bodies, and our capacity to thrive. I discuss how our scientific and medical institutions have become increasingly captured by corporate and special interests, rooted in Rockefeller’s Big Oil influence that helped lay the foundation for modern pharmaceutical medicine and continuing through today’s revolving doors and high-level health cover-ups.

Shared stories: Covert censorship networks, fact-checking organizations, credibility scoring tools funded by powerful interests, and “bias-tracking” platforms narrowing complex issues into partisan boxes all manufacture both the illusion of consensus and the illusion of division. I unpack the machinery behind the censorship during the COVID pandemic era and connect it to a much deeper story about who shapes our information environment and what we see and don’t see.

I hope this presentation supports your sensemaking during these challenging times, PEERS community! It would mean so much to me if you could watch it and let me know what you think!

With faith in a transforming world,

Amber Yang for PEERS and WantToKnow.info

WantToKnow.info is a nonprofit news information service founded by White House whistleblower Fred Burks in 2003, after he testified in a high-profile terrorism trial about how U.S. government officials repeatedly lied to the international press during his time as a language interpreter for presidents and top government officials around the world.

We go beyond today’s headlines to uncover the hidden forces shaping history and driving global events today, regardless of who’s elected in office. Our organization serves a dual purpose: exposing verifiable information on high level corruption and cover-ups and highlighting the best of humanity with solutions and stories that remind us of our innate goodness and collective power.

We have a comprehensive database of over 13+ news articles, which has been used by thousands of journalists, researchers, and everyday truth seekers since our founding.

