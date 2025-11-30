WantToKnow.info

Patricia Casazza
Nov 30

The following URL links to a paper written by David A. Hughes titled "9/11 Truth and the Silence of the IR Discipline": https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/0304375419898334. I encourage you to read his work if you have questions about events such as 9/11 or COVID-19.

David A. Hughes is Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln. He received his undergraduate and master's degrees from Oxford University and holds doctorates in German Studies (Duke University) and International Relations (Oxford Brookes University). His research focuses on psychological warfare, "9/11," "Covid-19," the deep state, technocracy, global class relations, and resurgent totalitarianism.

New Lindisfarne
Nov 30

I'm glad I found you Amber, thanks initially to your excellent interview with constitutional lawyer Danny Sheehan and his wife Sara Nelson (Romero Institute/New Paradigm Institute #citizensfordisclosure ). I've enjoyed your raps since then. Obviously "disclosure" is applicable across the board for this paranoia-driven pickle we've got our collective selves into since we scared ourselves silly with our devastating nuclear detonations.

This is the first time I caught that wanttoknowPEERS was started by whistleblower Fred Burks.

FYI Peoples!: 2005 key archival: #fredburks "high level state dept whistleblower" https://www.wanttoknow.info/050226fredburkswsj

