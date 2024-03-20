If the SARS2 virus did indeed escape from the Wuhan institute, then the [National Institutes of Health] will find itself in the terrible position of having funded a disastrous experiment that led to the death of more than 3 million worldwide, including more than half a million of its own citizens.

— Veteran science report Nicholas Wade, excerpt from Washington Post, "The media’s big mistake on the covid-19 ‘lab leak’ theory"

The likely possibility that COVID escaped from a lab could be one of the most important inquiries of this century. Along the way, the government has covered up evidence that the US NGO EcoHealth Alliance was conducting risky bat coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and University of North Carolina with funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Was COVID accidentally leaked due to unsafe laboratory practices, or was it released intentionally (or accidentally) as a biological weapon?

Was it engineered in the US or in China or by a collaboration?

What would a real government investigation look like, instead of the HHS dragging their feet to produce documents on COVID origins?

We were told to trust the science, yet leaders in science and medicine are saying science is being suppressed by significant conflicts of interests and misconduct plaguing these industries. Fauci was literally the highest paid federal employee within the US government, even higher than the president. Yet while he told the world that attacking him is attacking science, he lied to Congress about his role in funding risky gain of function research on bat coronaviruses. He admitted that the 6-ft social distancing rule lacked scientific basis when testifying to Congress earlier this year. In that same hearing, he said “I don’t recall” over 100 times when asked important information on COVID and pandemic policies. What does this say about our public health leaders?

People were injured and harmed in all types of ways as a result of the pandemic, from economic devastation, social isolation, vaccine injuries, long covid, and countless deaths. Who’s liable?

A democratic culture can be defined as one that invites open dialogue of different views, and promotes transparency. Most importantly, a democratic culture builds trust. Yet we live in a time where trust in American media and public institutions are at an all-time low. Making sense of this distrust requires that we understand the political agendas and government corruption that covertly shape our lives.

Dr. Francis Boyle, author of the legislation that led to the Biological Weapons Convention, suggests that COVID was created for military purposes. Read his scientific article here.

The history of US biowarfare demonstrates a willingness of the government to play fast and loose with medical and scientific ethics while they seek to achieve their goals. Read about the history of humans used as guinea pigs by the US government and military.

As long as we choose complacency over awareness, these dysfunctions in the system will continue. Disturbing information like this can paradoxically remind us of the greater good. It is the courage of the people and the love for the common good that bring these injustices to light—fueling uncensored dialogue and constructive action. As ever increasing numbers of us come together in the intention of positive change — without being in denial of the destructive forces we face — we are helping shift the vision of humanity towards a more connected, free, and compassionate way of life.