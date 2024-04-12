In my 30­ year history in the Drug Enforcement Administration and related agencies, the major targets of my investigations almost invariably turned out to be working for the CIA. — Dennis Dayle, former chief of an elite DEA enforcement unit

Over 100,000 lives continue to be lost to drug overdose each year in the US.

The War on Drugs is a racket designed to fund covert, black budget US operations and inflate the budgets of law enforcement agencies and the incarceration industry. While the War on Drugs targeted every day people, this war protected the activities of the rich and powerful: rogue elements within the US government, big banks, Big Pharma, and drug cartels.

In this 15-min video, we present the most reliable and relevant information on this issue, including promising solutions and remedies to the War on Drugs.

Welcome to our Mindful News Brief series where we discuss the news with nuance, uncensored investigation, and compassion for all sides. And no matter the topic, we always end our news briefs on an inspiring, constructive note.

It may be tempting to blame the US government as a whole for these crimes. However, most people in government are largely unaware of these crimes against humanity that we document. In fact, most people in our government wouldn’t allow such atrocities to occur. Yet entrenched bureaucracy and secrecy oaths provide cover for unaccountable national security and intelligence interests.

We define the Deep State as a vast network of government and corporate powers who advance their own agenda regardless of who is elected into office. They operate with little oversight and regulation. Rather than functioning as a unified group of elites seeking world domination, the interests of different factions of the Deep State often collide and compete with each other. However, what these factions have in common is immensely profiting from war and human suffering, like the unelected officials in this video who have played a massive role in government policies and national security objectives. The Deep State is not the Blue or Red party, but the Money party that corrupts both sides of the political aisle. Read more about our take on the Deep State here.

When it comes to the War on Drugs, who are the real criminals? Where is the real justice? If you’re laundering billions of dollars for a drug cartel, or you’re a giant pharmaceutical company responsible for countless deaths and suffering, isn’t that a worse crime than someone on the streets possessing cocaine?

And lastly, what does genuine healing and reform look like?

More information on this important topic:

Read more about who's behind the War on Drugs in our comprehensive Military-Intelligence Corruption Information Center.

Highly decorated Army Special Forces officer James "Bo" Gritz was sent on missions in Southeast Asia to search for American POWs left behind after the Vietnam War. What he discovered was that the CIA and State Department were operating a large scale drug trafficking network in Southeast Asia and all over the world. He would conduct an interview with Burmese drug warlord Kuhn Sa, who told Gritz that his biggest and best customers were high-level U.S. government officials. He documents all of his revelations in his book, Called To Serve.

Explore an older investigation by the Institute for Policy Studies with key resources on the long history of CIA involvement in drug trafficking all over the world

The Wisdom of Trauma is a powerful film that travels alongside Dr. Gabor Maté in his quest to discover the connection between illness, addiction, trauma, and society. Deeply touching and captivating in its diverse portrayal of real human stories, the film also provides a new vision of a trauma-informed society that seeks to “understand the sources from which troubling behaviors and diseases spring in the wounded human soul.” Anyone can watch this donation-optional film at the above link.

Let’s work together across our political and cultural differences to end the corrupt war on drugs and repair our broken communities. As long as we choose complacency over awareness, these dysfunctions in the system will continue. Disturbing information like this can paradoxically remind us of the greater good. It is the courage of the people and the love for the common good that bring these injustices to light—fueling uncensored dialogue and constructive action. As ever increasing numbers of us come together in the intention of positive change — without being in denial of the destructive forces we face — we are helping shift the vision of humanity towards a more connected, free, and compassionate way of life.