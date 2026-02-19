Above: 10-min video of me and Joe Martino from Collective Evolution breaking down the latest Epstein files to provide deeper sensemaking and clarity on humanity's darkest lessons.

In this brief Substack investigation, we explore a disturbing diary released in the latest Epstein files of a 16-year-old girl with autism who describes being trafficked and exploited over an extended period of time, including being made into a “human incubator” for Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

As this investigation reveals, the diary’s claims fit neatly into the larger picture now emerging from the newly-public information.

There’s now extensive documentation of Epstein’s deep ties to the scientific elite and their active exploration into eugenics, designer babies, human cloning, social engineering, and other ethically questionable human experimentation practices. We also present verifiable information that places his Zorro Ranch property in New Mexico at the center of these activities—including a comprehensive overview of the property’s strangest features and its striking proximity to some of the most secretive research institutions in the United States.

Before diving in, we recommend opening to any inner guidance you might have in asking for discernment, open-mindedness, and courage as you read this material. As the human family comes to terms with the darkness that exists on this planet, the scale of the forces involved can make us feel powerless and afraid. Yet collective transformation and healing become possible when what long existed in the shadows is brought into conscious awareness.

‘I am Nothing But Your Human Incubator’

Based on information contained in emails from the girl’s attorney, she was 16 years old at the time the diary was written. The lawyer also describes the victim’s background. Her adopted mother, biological mother, and paternal grandfather forced her to perform sexual acts with adult men since she was very young—eventually she was trafficked to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The attorney also provides context and verbatim transcripts from a separate “trauma journal” written in 2012 while she was undergoing inpatient trauma care treatment. The journal documents episodes of acute psychological and physiological distress, persistent fear of being abducted, chronic hypervigilance, and repeated belief that Epstein or Maxwell could appear at any moment.

At first glance, the coded diary combines magazine cutouts with handwritten, coded entries, consisting of letter pairs which must be read top to bottom (EFTA02731433, EFTA02731341). When reviewing sections of the decoded version, the diary describes a life of constant controlled movement—between homes, flights, and powerful adults—where she writes of repeated rape and abuse. The author names a series of prominent figures, including Prince Andrew, former US Treasury Secretary and Harvard president Larry Summers, NFL figures Dan Snyder and Joe Gibbs, and former US senator George Mitchell. In other entries, she writes of her confusion that “people you expect to be good… even old senators like George Mitchell who you think would be good like a grandpa are bad” and “Even the old president! They will get you. He should have been thinking of Chelsea! Gross!” (EFTA00155037)

The diary also includes a disturbing poem about Leon Black, finance billionaire and founder of one of the world’s largest private equity firms. The girl describes being bitten, thrown to the floor, left bleeding, and blamed for “ruining” a trip. These claims match the 2023 lawsuit against Black, in which Black was accused of brutally raping a 16-year-old with autism and a rare form of Down syndrome often associated with milder intellectual disability and higher cognitive functioning. Black eventually paid $62.5 million to “be released from any potential claims” arising out of the investigations of Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.

The most unsettling part of the diary is where she describes multiple pregnancies in which her newborns were taken away minutes after birth. Epstein told her she came from a “superior gene pool,” citing her hair and eye color and musical ability:

There is no respect for me as a human.

I am nothing but your property and incubator!

You only trust me when I am under your complete control. In the hall Ghislaine said she was beautiful.

SHE WAS.

Not is.

She was a beautiful girl.

I heard her!

Where is she?

Why did she stop whimpering?

She was born!

I heard the tiny cries!

I cant do this anymore! Controlled ALL by Jeffrey!

All the time!

And go to New Mexico? What in the hell?

This makes no sense. What about school? Superior gene pool ?!?

Why me?

It makes no sense. Why my hair color and eye color?

That feels very Nazi like but I’m think[ing] about these stupid insane theories he has I guess in his mind it makes sense.

The piano and music comments are made to convince me this is right and will create perfect offspring he calls them.

I dont think it works that way and its making me hate playing altogether piano or viola.

I am starting to resent them both.

I miss the person I was before I was made into what feels as a human incubator. I still always dream to build a better world.

She went from being a beautiful young girl to a sad broken child...

but maybe a hope that after it all, I still truly had it within herself.

One day I aspire to be like this:

she came in like a lamb and went out like a lioness.

The alleged victim’s diary quoted above is not the first allegation of medical abuse and trauma taking place as part of Epstein’s operations. After all, it’s been widely reported that Epstein confided in award-winning scientists about his goal to “have 20 women at a time impregnated“ at Zorro Ranch to “seed the human race with his DNA.”

Juliette Bryant, who was compensated as part of both the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program and a separate settlement with JP Morgan Chase, described waking up naked and paralyzed in a laboratory setting at his New Mexico property and seeing people in hazmat suits.

Unlike my time on Epstein’s island, of which I still have acute memories, I can’t even remember the room I slept in at Zorro Ranch. Epstein monitored my every move … He told me he was a CIA agent, that my family was on a list and that he could set me up to be arrested or eliminated. I believed him. I had no choice. No one dared disobey him. He’s a master manipulator. I always felt like he was watching me through my phone or computer. It messed with my head very badly.

— Juliette Bryant

While trauma on its own can impact memory, there are signs that Bryant’s memory issues at Zorro Ranch were a result of being drugged. In an interview with The Daily Mail New Mexico State Representative Andrea Romero stated on the recent announcement of a “Truth Commission” to investigate sexual and medical crimes at Zorro Ranch:

We have people coming forward saying they were drugged, had sex organs and sperm harvested from their bodies, and woke up around medical equipment not knowing where they were or what happened to them.

Juliette Byrant at Zorro Ranch | Courtesy of Juliette Bryant

Speculation time: If Epstein and his accomplices were drugging victims, what drugs were they using? In one of Epstein’s emails, he asked his house manager Ann Rodriguez: “ask chris about my trumpet plants at nursery.” A year later, Epstein received an email from supermodel photographer Antoine Verglas with a Daily Mail article titled “The most dangerous drug in the world: ‘Devil’s Breath’ chemical from Colombia can block free will, wipe memory and even kill.” Verglas wrote: “have a look at the article and especially video at the end.” The article explains that “Devil’s Breath” refers to scopolamine, a psychoactive drug derived from plants such as Brugmansia, commonly known as Angel’s Trumpet. According to a drug dealer in Bogota, Colombia, “You can guide them wherever you want … It’s like they’re a child.” After the drug wears off, victims often have total amnesia and no recollection as to what happened. The VICE News video Verglas told Epstein to watch documents the horrors of people who were drugged with this substance. Scopolamine was historically used by the CIA and Nazi Germany—could it be that Epstein was using it for his operations? And was he alerted to the news story because it made his secret mind control drug less of a secret?

The limited information we have from the latest Epstein files release suggest the convicted sex trafficker was up to a whole litany of medical and scientific explorations:

Epstein’s connections with some of the world’s top scientists did not emerge spontaneously. They were the result of a carefully crafted public persona built over decades. By 1980, he had made it into the Cosmopolitan issue as “Bachelor of the Month.” By 2002, news stories described him as a “modern maharaja“ and an “international moneyman of mystery“ who managed money for the Rockefellers and other billionaires. He was deeply embedded in institutions like the Council on Foreign Relations and the Trilateral Commission, advising billionaires, flying presidents, and funding Nobel-level scientists—despite having no clear academic credentials.

In 1995, David Rockefeller, former head of Chase Bank and a historic player in US global financial and political power, welcomed Epstein to the board of Rockefeller University. Epstein’s established ties to the Rockefeller family at this time could help us understand the vast influence came to have later, and the connection may have encouraged his obsession with eugenics.

Many associate eugenics with Hitler and Nazi Germany, yet the concept of a genetically superior race was born in the US decades before Hitler came to power. In fact, the Rockefeller Foundation helped found the German eugenics program and even funded Kaiser Wilhelm Institute, the program that Nazi doctor Josef Mengele (aka “Angel of Death“) worked in before he went to Auschwitz. Josef Mengele’s US-funded eugenics research laid the foundation for his experimentation on human subjects before and during World War II.

Some even believe we [Rockefellers] are part of a secret cabal, working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists,’ and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure - one world, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.

― David Rockefeller in his memoir, Memoirs

The Zorro Ranch Connection

Zorro Ranch spans 8,000+ acres in the unincorporated community of Stanley, New Mexico. It visibly features a private airstrip, helicopter pad, a 33,000+ sq ft mansion, guest houses, a firehouse, and other recreational spaces. In 1993, Epstein purchased the nearly 8,000-acre ranch from former New Mexico governor Bruce King, whose family still owns land surrounding the property. Epstein later became a major campaign donor to King’s son, Gary King, who served as New Mexico Attorney General from 2007 to 2015 and launched the state’s Human Trafficking Task Force.

The ranch is the only property owned by Epstein that was never searched by law enforcement despite major calls for investigation, even as his New York, Florida, and US Virgin Island properties were raided. And then, after Epstein’s 2008 conviction, New Mexico did not require him to register as a sex offender even as Florida, New York, and the Virgin Islands made him register. Instead, Epstein was allowed to move freely in New Mexico.

His purchase of the property was influenced by its close proximity to top physicists who had worked at Los Alamos, according to an unreleased interview he recorded with Goldman Sachs banker, former chief White House strategist, and filmmaker Steve Bannon. In the interview, he clearly showed an interest in advancing scientific understanding around quantum mechanics, chaos theory, consciousness, and other unexplainable phenomena that challenged conventional understanding of physics—which all could one day be monetized through predictive models for markets and human behavior.

Epstein’s wide-ranging scientific ambitions could have been accommodated in secret at Zorro Ranch.

Days after Epstein was arrested on July 9, 2019, an FBI crisis intake report dated July 19, 2019 records a warning from a retired New Mexico state police officer. He lived nearby, stating that there were “a lot of high profile people seen frequenting the property.” He described a newly constructed barn that he believed was inconsistent with normal agricultural use, noting the presence of a chimney that could be used to destroy evidence. He also reported that the barn had a garage-style door appearing to be a sally port: an enclosed, controlled-access entry often used in prisons, military bases, or secure facilities to allow vehicles or people to enter without being visible from outside.

Eddy Aragon, who owns Albuquerque radio station Rock of Talk on KIVA, obtained Zorro Ranch’s architecture plans for the 33,000 sq ft main residence, describing a maze of rooms, vestibules, waiting areas and doors. He also spoke to Zorro Ranch’s architect and a former IT contractor, who worked on Epstein’s internet communications and security from 1999 to 2007. They described a massive underground space barred to staff and fitted with cameras. The IT contractor described framed photographs of underage topless girls displayed alongside famous and powerful men, as well as rooms “where everything, from the embroidered pillows, couches, statues and sculptures were nude women, couples having sex or fertility statues.”

Security consultant Jared Kellogg was brought in by long-time ranch manager Brice Gordon to design a surveillance system. Kellogg said he was barred from entering certain buildings and underground areas, allowed only a brief glimpse into a basement corridor. He stated: “What is odd is that as a security professional, for me to give the best protection I can give a customer, I need the full layout of the land. I need to see the nooks and crannies, all the blind spots. They were limiting that access.” He also said Gordon repeatedly boasted about high-profile guests including the Clintons who stayed in the Western-themed “cowboy village” on the property.

Maria Farmer, a survivor who provided the first formal criminal complaint against Epstein to law enforcement, was told by Epstein that Zorro Ranch and all his other residences had tunnel systems and mechanical rooms that were “bigger than houses.” In an interview with Artnet News, Farmer shared the strange stunts, pranks, and activities Epstein and Maxwell would do with her and other art students at the ranch. For more on Farmer, explore her disturbing art collection depicting abuse at the hands of high-profile people (you can also view all her paintings in an email thread released by the DOJ).

Following a redacted 2019 email to Aragon (mentioned above) alleging that two “foreign girls” were strangled from “rough, fetish sex” and buried in the hills near Zorro Ranch, New Mexico Land Commissioner recently demanded a criminal investigation into these claims. The email also contained video files of a suicide confession and under-age rape and threesome videos with Epstein.

Will the remains of these girls be found with further investigation? Technologies like ground penetrating radar exist now. Buried evidence could be unearthed. In a 2011 email, Epstein ordered one of Epstein’s construction managers Gary Kerney to “bury everything” before his arrival on the island. What will investigators find if they excavate?

Zorro Ranch lies within a dense scientific corridor connecting Los Alamos National Laboratory, Sandia, White Sands, and the Santa Fe Institute—a region central to some of the most secretive US weapons research programs. This was the birthplace of the atomic bomb, a hub for some of the most advanced weapons research on the planet, and a hotspot for UFO/UAP phenomena near nuclear facilities. New Mexico was also one of the main places where Nazi war criminals were brought over under Operation Paperclip after World War II. Over 60 years ago, Los Alamos scientists developed and patented technology that could melt rock to create self-sealing underground tunnels through hard igneous rock and even sand. The patent explicitly states that the rock-melting tunneling system was intended to operate at depths of up to roughly 30 kilometers (~18.6 miles), citing the unusually shallow Mohorovičić discontinuity (the boundary between Earth’s crust and mantle) as “well within reach” of the proposed design.

Integrating the Darkness

“Who benefits from ignoring how Jeffrey Epstein long managed to operate in New Mexico, nestled among so many government secrets, covert operations, religious enclaves, and futurist laboratories? Maybe the honeybees provide a clue. Honey bees are social insects that organize to perform complex critical tasks that keep the colony alive. Maybe, like them, we live in a compartmented world where the rot of one cell can remain ignored by the other cells around it. Perhaps our hive mind compels us to look the other way, to avoid too many questions, to not think about how many other cells contain secret worlds of wealth, deceit and violence. To really look inside them all might accelerate the collapse of the entire colony.

—”Jeffrey Epstein Chose New Mexico for a Reason,” The New Republic

Despite how much has already been exposed in the latest Epstein files, what we’re seeing is far from the whole picture. The document release likely contains misinformation and has been manipulated to create a specific public perception of the situation that’s incomplete, sensationalized, or misleading. At best, we’re peeping through a keyhole to get a look into a vast and cluttered room that few are truly familiar with. How can we set aside our confirmation bias in favor of mindful inquiry?

There’s still a great deal that we simply don’t know. Yet given what we DO know, we can start asking the kinds of powerful questions that can bring us all together in service to truth:

Who decided that New Mexico was the one place Epstein could move freely after his 2008 conviction and why?

Was Zorro Ranch connected to black budget intelligence agency operations?

If the identities of children and benefactors involved in “designer baby” programs needed to remain hidden, how many of them are walking around us today?

If the alleged victim’s diary is accurate, where are her children—and where are the children of any other women subjected to being treated as human incubators?

We can’t shift the chaos until we name it clearly. When we can recognize what’s really pushing us–in our personal lives and as a society—we already have a degree of freedom from it. Disturbing information can paradoxically remind us of the greater good. It’s the courage of the people and the love for the common good that bring these injustices to light–fueling open dialogue and constructive action.

We are here to take part in the unfolding of human experience and evolution including its darkest of lessons. Let’s help co-create a safer, healthier, and conscious world to live in.

This is Pt. 2 of our investigation into the latest Epstein files.

With faith in a transforming world,

Amber Yang for PEERS and WantToKnow.info

WantToKnow.info is a nonprofit news information service founded by White House whistleblower Fred Burks in 2003, after he testified in a high-profile terrorism trial about how U.S. government officials repeatedly lied to the international press during his time as a language interpreter for presidents and top government officials around the world.

We go beyond today’s headlines to uncover the hidden forces shaping history and driving global events today, regardless of who’s elected in office. Our organization serves a dual purpose: exposing verifiable information on high level corruption and cover-ups and highlighting the best of humanity with solutions and stories that remind us of our innate goodness and collective power. We have a comprehensive database of over 13+ news articles, which has been used by thousands of journalists, researchers, and everyday truth seekers since our founding.

