WantToKnow.info

WantToKnow.info

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fred Burks's avatar
Fred Burks
6d

Wow, Amber! A tour de force! Truly awesome!!! I can't believe how you put all of this together so quickly. I'll be sharing it widely.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Morpheus's avatar
Morpheus
7d

Once again, Amber, thank you for your intelligent research, insight and context—not just regarding Epstein and Co’s overall operations but how this information can help heal the planet. Epstein’s scope of activities has been revealed to be mind-boggling, despite all the illegal redactions that made your research far more challenging.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amber Yang · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture