WantToKnow.info

WantToKnow.info

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Morpheus's avatar
Morpheus
1d

Thank you, Amber, for this informative and thoughtful work.

Reply
Share
Mark Bailey's avatar
Mark Bailey
1d

This is an incredibly incendiary subject and you somehow managed to lay it out with balanced sensemaking. Bizarre things have happened and may still be happening on an ongoing basis, but there's a larger whole story here about how power really operates in society, and your work here points to that in a clean way.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amber Yang · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture