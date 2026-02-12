Above: 12-min video of me and Joe Martino from Collective Evolution breaking down the latest Epstein files to provide deeper sensemaking and clarity on humanity's darkest lessons.

Every so often we uncover seeds of truth that challenge everything we think we know about how power really works, about the human choices underneath major global events like wars, economic and social upheavals, and about the true price of success for those who rise to power. These glimpses into the machine reveal the extraordinary lengths powerful elites will go to dominate and control others. Within this hidden machinery is the trafficking, rape, torture, and murder of children for sexual blackmail and mind control purposes.

In this brief Substack investigation, we explore a few documents in the latest Epstein files release that warrant a closer look: an interview of an alleged Epstein victim documented by a NYPD detective working within the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. We also present powerful evidence that the interview fits a well-established pattern of some of the most egregious and verifiable forms of abuse sanctioned by the highest levels of power.

Before we dive in, we recommend opening to any inner guidance you might have in asking for discernment, open-mindedness, and courage as you read this material. As the human family comes to terms with the darkness that exists on this planet, the scale of the forces involved can make us feel powerless and afraid. Yet collective transformation and healing become possible when what long existed in the shadows is brought into conscious awareness.

‘He was raped by George Bush 1’

Despite how much has already been exposed in the latest Epstein files, what we’re seeing is far from the whole picture. The document release likely contains misinformation and has been manipulated to create a specific public perception of the situation that’s incomplete, sensationalized, or misleading. At best, we’re peeping through a keyhole to get a look into a vast and cluttered room that few are truly familiar with.

Even within this fragmented and distorted landscape, some documents warrant careful attention:

A disturbing letter to a US attorney from an attorney representing survivors abused by individuals that matched “descriptions and circumstances” of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

An FBI report documents the story of an unnamed victim’s experiences with Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew, and lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

Another FBI report provides a glimpse into the secret activities that took place in Epstein’s Manhattan home, where Epstein had girls under constant surveillance and isolated from each other— ensuring girls brought ID to confirm they were under 18. The report states “the younger the better” and that Epstein never rejected a girl for being too young.

An FBI FD-302 (a formal memorandum of interview) recording of an in-person interview conducted by federal agents with an unnamed individual who was served a subpoena. The document states that the Palm Beach Police Department surveilled Epstein’s house and observed prepubescent kids with braces and backpacks coming from school.

A complaint submitted to the FBI by an alleged victim who is willing to testify and provide evidence and/or more detailed descriptions of events. This alleged victim describes being taken to “pedophile ring parties” by her father and was subjected to traumatizing abuse at the hands of Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew, Epstein, and more.

In this piece, we’ll be focusing on two files: 1) a 2019 FBI report of an interview with an alleged victim of Epstein’s network who was referred by a former FBI agent and journalist, and 2) internal emails between NYPD and FBI task force agents summarizing that interview. At the time of writing this Substack, the FBI report is still available. The internal email was taken down from the DOJ webpage yet it’s still available on the Wayback Machine. Screenshots are below.

According to the alleged victim’s sworn statement, he first met Jeffrey Epstein at about age 4 in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, where he was raped by his great-uncle while Epstein was present but did not participate. The statement further alleges that at roughly age 8, he encountered Epstein again on a large yacht (some of his relatives were allegedly members of Epstein’s yacht club). On the yacht, he was subjected to a “medical” examination by an unknown doctor in the presence of his great uncle and another family member. He then stated that he was raped by Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton aboard this yacht while heavily drugged. He alleged that Henry Kissinger, George Soros, and Donald Trump were on the boat. His statement also contained other disturbing information, including that he was raped by George Bush 1 and was exposed to ritual abuse and murder (ritual meaning acts that take place in a organized, symbolic, or ceremonial context).

Why this warrants a closer look: This isn’t a tip line, it’s a formal law enforcement interview with a named victim. And even though it may seem unbelievable at first glance, the alleged victim’s story fits a well-established and well-documented pattern.

In fact, George Bush Sr. has long been implicated by multiple people, youth, and CIA insiders for being involved in child sex abuse. Investigations by federal and District authorities uncovered a CIA sexual blackmail operation that brought underage boys on “midnight tours” of Bush’s White House. Clients included key officials of the Reagan and Bush administrations, US military officers, businessmen, lawyers, bankers, congressional aides, and media stars.

Dr. Steve Pieczenik, a former Department of State official who held many roles within US politics, including serving as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State under Henry Kissinger, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, and George H.W. Bush, stated the following in 2019, “It has been rampant in our government … Bush Sr. had a whole group of young Hispanic men who he groomed and played with. Hillary and Bill Clinton along with their friend Mr. Epstein went down to the Bahamas and they were molesting and utilizing young girls and boys to have sexual pleasures, but nothing was done about the fact that Jeffrey Epstein had been guilty and convicted of that crime.”

We’re taught that we are a free and equal society where no one is above the rules—where corruption is limited to individual villains who are often conveniently on the other side of the political aisle. Yet the Epstein files present a much deeper reckoning: what does justice and accountability mean when people like Epstein “belonged to intelligence,” and where the whole system shielded him and his associates from the gravity of his crimes since at least 2008?

A Brief History of High-Level Child Sex Abuse and Trafficking

The idea of children being harmed “for a higher good” is ancient. Aztec, Mayan, Greek, Rome, and many other societies normalized child sacrifices, pedophilia, cannibalism, secret societies, and ritual abuse. Things we today consider inconceivable were rampant and normalized. As the human family has evolved, these disturbing activities have become practices in smaller and smaller settings.

At WantToKnow.info, we’ve archived over 800 stories of verifiable sexual abuse scandals—exposing cover-ups within elite networks, religious institutions, government agencies, the medical establishment, the military-industrial complex, Hollywood’s pedophilia networks, and beyond. To explore the extensive work we’ve done, go to our navigation bar on our homepage, select “More” and find “Sexual Abuse Scandals.”

For example, we’ve done in-depth research on:

Perhaps the most revealing and well-documented example of these kinds of high-level abuses in the US is the Franklin Scandal.

What you have to understand, [Senator John DeCamp], is that sometimes there are forces and events too big, too powerful, with so much at stake for other people or institutions, that you cannot do anything about them, not matter how evil or wrong they are and no matter how dedicated or sincere you are or how much evidence you have. That is simply one of the hard facts of life you have to face. You have done your part. You have tried to expose the evil and wrongdoing. It has hurt you terribly. But it has not killed you up to this point. I am telling you, get out of this before it does. Sometimes things are just too big for us to deal with, and we have to step aside and let history take its course. — Former CIA Director William Colby, The Franklin Cover-Up

After serving as a Nebraska state senator for 16 years, Vietnam War veteran John DeCamp began investigating the 1988 collapse of Omaha’s Franklin Community Federal Credit Union under multi-millionaire businessman, close Bush ally, and former chair of the Nebraska Black Republican Council Larry E. King. What began as an investigation into tens of millions of dollars missing from the credit union turned into a much larger conspiracy that involved a nationwide child abuse ring, CIA sexual blackmail operations, child pornography, drug trafficking, and ritual murder of children. This became known as the Franklin Scandal, which DeCamp lays out plainly in his book The Franklin Cover-Up: Child Abuse, Satanism, and Murder in Nebraska. (full text here—page numbers cited below are from the book).

The Franklin Scandal was a series of official investigations involving the Nebraska State Legislature, state and federal grand juries, court testimonies, and sealed records. There was even a Discovery Channel documentary on the scandal that was produced called Conspiracy of Silence, which did not get aired. An insider saved a rough cut, which you can watch here.

Many children involved came from the foster care system, and were flown across the US and sexually abused by officials and elites at the highest levels of power. Children implicated local Omaha officials, police chiefs, judges, politicians, members of Congress, and celebrities. Independent eyewitness reports placed George Bush Sr. at King’s sex parties across the country (p. 12, 176-177, 322). In Loretta Smith’s case file for the Legislature’s Franklin committee, she was around 9 years old when she was taken from the Girl’s Club in Omaha. Over the next year, she would be drugged, raped, and forced to participate in child and animal sacrifices (p. 18-24). Loretta was told by the men that “they must sacrifice for power.” Most importantly, the information Loretta gave to hospital staff and police overlapped and corroborated with what was already in the hands of authorities from children in three separate cases.

Paul Bonacci was approximately 8 years old when he was allegedly taken on hundreds of trips across the country to be trafficked and abused. In his video deposition, he described these trips to the Senate’s private investigator Gary Caradori, including an experience where he was flown to a wooded area (later identified as the Bohemian Grove) and forced to participate in gruesome sexual acts and murder. A snuff film was made of these events. (p. 102-105).

“If they wanted to get something passed in the legislature, he would put some people that were against it in a compromising position, by using us boys and girls.”

— From the deposition of Paul Bonacci, Franklin ring survivor

More than a dozen people investigating the Franklin case died under mysterious circumstances including Gary Caradori, the Senate’s private investigator, who had compiled a list of 271 victims and was facing escalating threats after obtaining evidence that would “blow the lid off” the case. Shortly after this, Caradori and his son were killed in a plane crash. The National Transportation Safety Board investigation found that the plane had exploded in the air. Caradori’s briefcase and other items with possible evidence were missing from the crash (p. 373-374).

State and federal grand juries concluded that the allegations were unfounded, labeling them a “carefully crafted hoax” despite evidence that the Grand Juries were rigged from the start. In fact, all the men who were instrumental in rigging the hearings were promoted to high-level court positions. Yet if the allegations were baseless, why did a 1999 civil court find Larry King liable and award Paul Bonacci $1 million in damages from the sustained abuse and psychological trauma he endured involving organized child abuse, sex trafficking, and satanic rituals?

Below, DeCamp recalls his interaction with Judge Enbody, a Nebraska Supreme Court appointee for these hearings. DeCamp later learned that Judge Embody had just been appointed to the Court of Appeals, a very substantial advancement in his career that likely ensured the case was handled in a way that protected certain individuals.

“As God is my witness, I do not think that there is a judge or other person involved in this case who does not know that horrible injustice has been done. Your Honor, a person has to be deaf, dumb, blind, and totally dishonest, not to know that some of this state’s and nation’s top businessmen and public officials have engaged in the worst crimes possible, which are now being covered up. And these kids, instead of being honored and protected for exposing these things, are being sent to prison. Why? Why? Why?” Judge Enbody looked at me. Slowly, his voice shaking, he began to talk. “I am just a man. I am not a god. I wish I were. I have no choice in what I have done. I am just a man, just a man, not a god,” Judge Enbody concluded. He appeared even more shaken and upset than I was. What they all have done, and will continue to do: Protect the “system” at all costs. The “system” is the only ultimate sacred cow-not any particular law or constitution, but only “the system.” Because, ultimately, it is the system which makes certain that the individuals functioning within it-from judges to lawyers, to prosecutors, to politicians, to businessmenhave their places and positions, and opportunities and pecking order, and future.

The Mind Control Connection

Protecting the “system” at all costs likely involved many serious crimes in addition to kids being abused. In Bonacci’s video deposition, he alleged that he was involved in covert US government programs linked to the CIA’s infamous MKULTRA mind control and psychological warfare program.

Bonacci and other child victims gave evidence on the central role of Lt. Col. Michael Aquino at the military bases they were taken to within these programs. Aquino was a military intelligence operative, founder of a satanic church, and co-author of MINDWAR, a psychological operations manual for the DoD. Aquino had been at the center of the San Francisco Presidio military base scandal in the 80s, where federal investigations discovered that dozens of preschool children suffered from ritual abuse, sexually transmitted infections and other sex-related injuries, child pornography, and kidnapping. No one was charged for these abuses, and in the fall of 1987, a series of fires would destroy the daycare center and the surrounding buildings that contained many records related to the center.

Bonacci alleged that he was taken to the Offutt US Air Force Base near Omaha at age 3 where he and many other children were subjected to torture, heavy drugging, and sexual degradation for the purpose of creating “multiple personalities” that would then be programmed as desired to create spies, “drug mules,” prostitutes, or assassins. He was also allegedly instructed in “military arts” including assassination and spying.

This may sound insane to some people, yet declassified CIA documents and landmark Senate investigation hearings proved the existence of these programs.

Most MKULTRA records were destroyed in 1973 by CIA director Richard Helms, so much remains unknown about the 150+ subprograms sponsored by MKULTRA. Yet what we do know is that Project ARTICHOKE was absorbed into MKULTRA, which became the CIA’s umbrella program for behavior and mind control research. In p. 16-18 of this compilation of declassified ARTICHOKE files, the nature of the research included these specific goals: Can we create an action contrary to an individual’s basic moral principles? Can we guarantee total amnesia under any and all conditions? Could we seize a subject and in the space of an hour by hypnotic control have him crash an airplane? Can we in a matter of an hour, two hours, one day, etc., induce [a condition] in an unwilling subject to such an extent that he will perform an act for our benefit?

Documents openly discuss efforts to create dissociative states, induce total amnesia, fragment personality, and alter identity through drugging, electroshock, sleep deprivation, torture, and other trauma-based methods. More than 80 universities, prisons, pharma companies and hospitals participated in MKULTRA. Doctor Ewan Cameron, who became one of the world’s leading psychiatrists, developed techniques used by Nazi scientists to wipe out existing personalities of people, many of them children. At the Allan Memorial Institute in Canada, countless people were reduced to childlike states and unable to recognize their own family members.

Young women were hypnotized and trained to plant bombs and kill people. One declassified document explicitly records an instructor using hypnosis to sexually assault a young woman without her awareness. Another declassified CIA document describes the creation of multiple personalities in two 19-year old girls. “H” is shorthand for hypnotic, hypnotized, or hypnotism in these documents: “These subjects have clearly demonstrated that they can pass from a fully awake state to a deep H controlled state ... by telephone, by receiving written matter, or by the use of code, signal, or words and that control of those hypnotized can be passed from one individual to another without great difficulty. It has also been shown by experimentation with these girls that they can act as unwilling couriers for information purposes.”

Over the years, people have come out to allege that they were recovered survivors of these programs. Carol Rutz wrote a book, A Nation Betrayed, which investigates the 18,000 pages of declassified government mind control documents along with her own personal experience as a survivor of these secret programs. Read our 10-pg summary of her book.

KCOP’s nightly “UPN News 13” covered the story of Brice Taylor, who came out in the 90s testifying that she was a survivor of organized sexual abuse, trafficking, and mind-control programs linked to powerful political and intelligence figures in the United States. You can access the full text of her book, Thanks For The Memories..The Truth Has Set Me Free! The Memoirs of Bob Hope’s and Henry Kissinger’s Mind-Controlled Slave here.

For more, explore our comprehensive news database on mind control.

Integrating the Darkness

It takes a toll on our humanity to face this material and the depravity that’s out there in the world. In these moments, it’s helpful to take a step back and tap into a larger context.

We can’t shift the chaos until we name it clearly. When we can recognize what’s really pushing us–in our personal lives and as a society–we already have a degree of freedom from it. Disturbing information can paradoxically remind us of the greater good. It’s the courage of the people and the love for the common good that bring these injustices to light–fueling open dialogue and constructive action. We invite you to read a powerful essay titled “You Were Made For This” by Clarissa Pinkola Estes.

Long story short: we chose to be here – to take part in the unfolding of human experience and evolution including its darkest of lessons. Let’s help co-create a safer, healthier, and conscious world to live in.

This is Pt. 1 of our investigation into the latest Epstein files.

With faith in a transforming world,

Amber Yang for PEERS and WantToKnow.info

WantToKnow.info is a nonprofit news information service founded by White House whistleblower Fred Burks in 2003, after he testified in a high-profile terrorism trial about how U.S. government officials repeatedly lied to the international press during his time as a language interpreter for presidents and top government officials around the world.

We go beyond today’s headlines to uncover the hidden forces shaping history and driving global events today, regardless of who’s elected in office. Our organization serves a dual purpose: exposing verifiable information on high level corruption and cover-ups and highlighting the best of humanity with solutions and stories that remind us of our innate goodness and collective power. We have a comprehensive database of over 13+ news articles, which has been used by thousands of journalists, researchers, and everyday truth seekers since our founding.

