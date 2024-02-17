We live in a complex world. Mainstream media rarely tells us the whole story. At WantToKnow.info, we go beyond today's headlines to uncover the hidden forces shaping history and driving global events today, regardless of who's elected in office. Our organization serves a dual purpose: exposing verifiable information on high level corruption and cover-ups and highlighting the best of humanity with solutions and stories that remind us of our innate goodness and collective power.

We’re regularly creating content on Youtube channel—check out our original investigations, newsletter recap videos, inspirational content, and more!

Our organization was founded by White House whistleblower Fred Burks in 2003, after he testified in a high-profile terrorism trial about how U.S. government officials repeatedly lied to the international press during his time as a language interpreter for presidents and top government officials around the world. This website has received over 24 million visits since it was first established in 2003, with a dedicated mission to provide our readers with reliable, verifiable information.

In our weekly newsletters, we uncover and summarize key news stories overlooked by the mainstream—highlighting both the darker forces shaping society as well as the powerful forces that are creating positive change and transformation on Earth. Our weekly newsletters are carefully curated, drawing from the best of the corporate and independent media landscape.

WantToKnow.info is a news information service of the nonprofit organization, Public Education & Empowerment Resource Service (PEERS). PEERS embraces a bold vision of building a brighter future by cultivating global community and by educating the public on little-known forces underlying the political and economic structures shaping our world.

Our Comprehensive Information Centers:

COVID Corruption

UFO Disclosure

Military Intelligence Corruption

Media Manipulation

Health and Food Corruption

9/11 Cover-Up

Mind Control

Privacy and Technology

Banking and Finance

Near Death Experiences

JFK Assassination

Energy

Election Fraud

Food System Corruption

Big Pharma Profiteering

Vaccines

Science Corruption

Mass Surveillance

Wireless Technology Dangers

Media Corruption

Financial System Corruption

Intelligence Agency Corruption

Police Corruption

Prison System Corruption

Non-Lethal Weapons

Microchip Implants

Sexual Abuse Scandals from Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking and blackmail operation, sexual abuse in medicine and healthcare, and child sex abuse scandals reaching the highest levels of government

We can't shift the chaos we're in until we name it. When we can recognize what's harming us — in our personal lives and as a society — we already have a degree of freedom from it. Challenging information like this can paradoxically remind us of the greater good. It is the courage of the people and the love for the common good that bring these injustices to light—fueling uncensored dialogue and constructive action.

Understanding the magnitude of secrecy, corruption, and power abuses hidden from public awareness is vital to a democratic society. Yet reporting on the problems of the world is not enough. Solutions to society's problems are often under-reported and reforms go unrealized. We also research and summarize stories that inspire hope and explore solutions to our world’s pressing problems. Our Inspiration Center focuses on solutions, bridging divides, and unique human stories.

We appreciate you taking the time to explore our work!