3d

Substack doesn't yet have consciousness being addressed much, so you (and I) are Substack pioneers. Most posts move the deck chairs, and the politically astute people tend to mock what we are plugged into. All those examples of yours, and more (I see "near death" as a topic in another post from your camp) show us we are encased in an unseen reality of interconnection. What I notice is that political people are short on knowing what you are talking about, and the auspices dealing with these things don't tend to deal with politics. Arghhhh.

All you write is evidence that there's more than material reality in play, where we are each other, inextricably connected, and to get a feel for that is to stop killing one another and become cooperative -- now especially, when all hands on deck are needed to deal with what nature is doing to us before there is no more industrial civilization.

Are you plugged into Brian Swimme, my favorite of the cadre dealing with a new creation story, where we'd see ourselves as the caretakers of Earth -- divine creatures in a sacred universe, tending her because we are her. Here's my playlist of posts he's been in: https://suzannetaylor.substack.com/s/brian-thomas-swimme

5d

All life, all matter, all energy is interconnected. How to use such awareness in our daily lives? If only to calm our fears of the unknown, that might be enough.

