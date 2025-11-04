One day, two policemen were driving up that road when, just beyond the railing, they saw a young man about to jump. One of the policemen bolted from the car and grabbed the fellow just as he was stepping off the ledge. His momentum threatened to carry both of them over the cliff, but the policeman refused to let go. Somehow he held on long enough for his partner to arrive and pull the two of them to safety. When a newspaper reporter asked, “Why didn’t you let go? You would have been killed,” he answered: “I couldn’t... I couldn’t let go. If I had, I couldn’t have lived another day of my life.”



[German philosopher Arthur] Schopenhauer’s answer ... represents the breakthrough of a metaphysical reality, which is that you and the other are two aspects of one life, and your apparent separateness is but an effect of the way we experience forms under the conditions of space and time. Our true reality is our identity and unity with all life. As the writer Alberto Rios once put it, “I am in your family tree and you are in mine.” Our connection to others goes to the core of life’s mystery. The religion of inequality — of money and power — has failed us; its gods are false gods. There is something more essential — more profound — in the American experience than the hyena’s appetite. Once we recognize and nurture this, once we honor it, we can reboot democracy and get on with the work of liberating the country we carry in our hearts. – renowned journalist Bill Moyers, The Oligarchy vs. The People

In a world facing significant challenges, our current stories about the world are falling short. The endless culture wars, weaponized identity politics, and negative news overload reveal just how narrow our frames of reference have become.

This week’s Beyond Fear series spotlights three compelling lines of evidence that radically expand our perception about who we are as humans:

• what organ transplants reveal about the mysteries of human consciousness

• inside the fascinating scientific investigations into past-life memories in children

• a declassified CIA program that analyzed a successful method for unlocking the power to radically expand our minds, heal ourselves, and create the conditions for societal transformation

These things are fascinating all on their own. But together, they invite us to consider a profound reimagining: Who are we? Why are we here? What are we truly capable of?

What Organ Transplants Reveal About the Mysteries of Human Consciousness

Across hospitals and peer-reviewed case reports, a consistent pattern has emerged where organ recipients end up with memories, preferences, emotions, and skills that previously belonged to their donors. Neuropsychologist Paul Pearsall’s interviews with 73 heart transplant recipients, 67 other organ recipients, and families of 18 deceased donors revealed fascinating recurring themes: abrupt shifts in food cravings, musical interests, personality traits, and the surprising emergence of skills that perfectly matched their unknown donors. Some recipients described vivid dreams or bodily sensations that revealed details about the donor’s life and death, later verified by families and medical records.

Here were some of Dr. Pearsall’s most extraordinary cases as summarized in the widely-read medical Substack, The Forgotten Side of Medicine:

The Murder Conviction: An eight-year-old who received a murdered ten-year-old’s heart began having nightmares about the killer. Using the child’s descriptions, police found and convicted the murderer based on completely accurate details about timing, weapon, location, and the victim’s final words.

The Artist’s Heart: The Daily Mail documented William Sheridan, whose drawing skills were “stuck at nursery level” until his heart transplant. Suddenly, he could produce beautiful drawings of wildlife and landscapes. His donor had been a keen artist.

The Copacetic Connection: A physician whose husband David died in a car crash later met a transplant recipient. She whispered to him, “I love you David. Everything is copacetic.” The recipient’s mother revealed: “My son uses that word ‘copacetic’ all the time now. He never used it before he got his new heart.” This had been the couple’s special signal.

The Violin Case: A 47-year-old foundry worker received a 17-year-old Black student’s heart and developed a fascination with classical music. Initially dismissing any connection (thinking his donor would prefer rap), he later learned the donor had died clutching his violin case on the way to violin lessons.

What parts of my identity did I choose, and what chose me?

If a person can receive memories or emotions from another body, where does my identity actually live?

Children Remembering Past Lives: Indicators of Consciousness Continuity

For more than half a century, researchers at the University of Virginia have documented one of the most fascinating anomalies: thousands of young children, often between ages two and six, recalling detailed memories of lives they never lived. In over 2,500 cases collected by Dr. Ian Stevenson and Dr. Jim Tucker, many children suddenly describe places they have never visited, people they have never met, and vocabulary far beyond their developmental stage. Some children spontaneously display unfamiliar skills or speak languages they were never taught, a phenomenon known as xenoglossy. In fact, the Washington Post reported that two-thirds of the database show cases where a child presents enough identifying information for relatives or researchers to pinpoint a deceased person.

In Oklahoma in 2009, 5-year-old Ryan Hammons would lie awake at night and plead: “Can I go home? Can I see my mom?” or “What happened to my children?” He was lying beside [his mother] one night, Cyndi Hammons remembers, when he said that he needed to tell her something. “I think I used to be somebody else,” he whispered. Ryan was waking up sobbing at night and describing things his mother couldn’t fathom: that he remembered living in Hollywood in a big white house with a swimming pool. That he once had three sons and a younger sister. That he drove a green car, and his wife drove a black one. Not long after, Ryan saw a man he recognized in one of his library books, a peripheral figure in a photograph of six men: “That’s me!” he told his mother. With the help of a production crew from the A&E series “The Unexplained,” they were able to identify the man as Marty Martyn, a movie extra and talent agent who died in 1964. Cyndi and Ryan traveled to California to meet Martyn’s daughter, Marisa Martyn Rosenblatt, who was 8 when her father died. She ultimately confirmed many of Ryan’s statements about Marty Martyn. She didn’t know that her father had driven a green car, or that he had a younger sister, but it turned out both claims were accurate. Marty Martyn’s death certificate cited his age as 59, but Ryan insisted he had died at 61; census records and marriage listings ... confirmed this, as did Martyn’s daughter. – Washington Post, “The children who remember their past lives“

Another striking case involves James Leininger, who began having violent nightmares at age 2 about a plane crash and a pilot trapped inside. He soon started describing flying a WWII fighter plane called a Corsair from a ship he called Natoma, and that a pilot named Jack Larsen had been there with him. His parents later discovered the USS Natoma Bay was a real WWII carrier and Jack Larson was a real pilot still alive. Only one pilot named James from that ship died in combat: James M. Huston Jr., whose plane was hit and went down near Iwo Jima exactly as the boy had described. James also knew technical aviation details beyond his age, drew repeated battle scenes signed “James 3,” and recognized historical details and Huston’s family members when he met them. Most importantly, James had gave historically accurate names and details before anyone in the family had identified the deceased pilot, ruling out suggestion or retroactive storytelling.

Dr. Ian Stevenson from the University of Virginia documented the case of a young girl from India named Sunita Khandelwal. At age 2, she began insisting she had lived before in Kota, a major city in Rajasthan. She said she had died at age 7 after falling from a height, repeatedly pointing to a birthmark on the right side of her head that had bled for three days after birth. When investigator H.N. Banerjee at the University of Rajasthan in Jaipur took her to Kota when she was around 5 years old, Sunita led the way to the correct neighborhood, stopped in front of a silver shop, and identified it as her father’s. The shopkeeper, Prabhu Dayal Maheshwari, confirmed that his daughter Shakuntala had died after falling from an interior balcony and suffering a fatal head wound on the same side. She was 8 (not 7) when she died, but the accident had occurred only two months after her birthday. Before she was ever taken to Kota, Sunita gave 34 detailed statements with only 2 incorrect and 3 unverified after multiple independent investigations.

If consciousness continues across lifetimes, even in ways we don’t yet fully understand, the line between “us” and “them” becomes less fixed. The wrongdoing we condemn in others may not be as distant from us as we assume. The whole idea of accountability may take on a deeper meaning.

How much of “me” is shaped by biology, and how much might come from somewhere deeper?

What if some of the things we dismiss in childhood aren’t mistakes but early signs of important capacities we’ve culturally suppressed? What extraordinary abilities might we uncover?

CIA’s Gateway Process: Consciousness as a Tool for Healing Ourselves and Influencing Reality

One of the last places you’d expect to find a guide to expanded consciousness is the CIA. Yet in 2003, the CIA declassified their fascinating scientific analysis of the Gateway Process developed by the Monroe Institute, a nonprofit known for their pioneering work on out-of-body experiences (OBEs) and deep meditative, altered, or non-ordinary states of awareness.

The 1983 CIA report on the Gateway Process frames consciousness as a form of energy that transcends the brain. The report also notes rapid results for “ordinary people,” including “impatient, results-oriented, skeptical pragmatists,” outperforming traditional meditation. This was presented not as mystical but neurological, biophysical, and measurable.

Key Human Potential Discoveries in the CIA’s Gateway Assessment

Focus Levels in the Gateway system are stepped states of consciousness reached through audio-guided brainwave training:

Focus 10: mind awake, body deeply relaxed

Focus 12: expanded awareness, beyond physical senses

Focus 15: state beyond linear time (past access)

Focus 21: perception beyond time-space (future access)

Here were the key findings:

1) Holistic insight, enhanced intuition, and problem-solving: In Focus 12, participants could project a problem into expanded awareness and receive sudden, whole-picture solutions or symbolic answers immediately or over several days beyond ordinary analytical thinking. 2) Influencing outcomes through focused intention (Patterning): Holding a desired outcome as already real in Focus 12 and projecting that intent to support measurable changes in physical reality. 3) Directed self-healing & energy balancing: Using Focus 12 awareness to retune bodily “energy flows” and apply vivid visualization of internal systems and directed energy to specific organs/regions for healing and vitality. Participants achieved states where consciousness could modulate and reduce pain, accelerate healing in the body, synchronize physiological states, and even suppress tumor growth through focused awareness, breath, sound, and visualization. 4) Releasing internal “blockages”: Progress depends on dissolving anxieties, stresses, and “energy blockages” that disrupt clarity and expanded awareness. 5) Expanded self-understanding & clearer perception: Emphasis on cultivating “full self-knowledge” to reduce distortion and improve objectivity in altered states. 6) New relationship to time & reality (Focus 15 & 21): Advanced states involve accessing representations of past (Focus 15) and future (Focus 21), reshaping perception of time and personal history. 7) Consciousness beyond the body: With sufficient training and synchronization, perception can occur independent of the physical body (out-of-body awareness). 8) Shared intention in altered states: Groups in Focus 12 can “unite their altered consciousness” and resonate to reinforce perception and aims.

The Gateway report revealed a simple truth:

self-awareness → nervous system regulation → clearer perception → greater agency

It’s telling that this remained classified for decades. Back in the 90s, members of the House Armed Services Committee once said that 70% of the black budget could be declassified at no risk to national security. Yet some knowledge isn’t suppressed because it’s dangerous.

A society that can self-regulate, self-heal, and access deeper layers of perception is harder to manipulate and even harder to govern through fear.

When we don’t trust our own perception, we outsource it. We look to institutions, media, and authority figures to tell us what is true, what to fear, who to blame, and which side to take.

In practical terms, here’s how intuition and expanded states of awareness can show up in our daily life:

• We sense when information is designed to manipulate our emotions rather than support deeper insight, understanding, and sensemaking. • When we pause, regulate, and widen our awareness, we can increasingly hold complexity without needing to fall into the trance of certainty or polarization (us vs. them, enemy-making, labels and partisan slogans, etc). We can increasingly face uncertainty and darker truths without surrendering our agency or losing sight of the good and possible. • We stay curious long enough for new insights, solutions or creative, constructive paths to appear. • We are increasingly able to “read the room” more effectively–sensing when tension rises, when people are shutting down, or when the energy shifts to keep dialogue open and productive. Each of us can become what’s called a “regulating presence” — people whose very energy helps regulate the hijacked nervous system of the collective. This openness has a ripple effect. It changes how we listen, how we speak, and how others feel in our presence. When we bring this state into our relationships or our activism, we can become the kind of person whose grounded energy helps others relax, think in new ways, open to goodness, and imagine new possibilities.

If the body can heal and the mind can perceive more than we’re told, what else have we underestimated about ourselves?

What would I discover about the world if I stayed open, curious, and relaxed? What would a regulated society look like?

Beyond Fear, Scarcity, and Separation

Together, these three examples reveal that human consciousness is not isolated in individual brains but part of a shared, unified field.

If we are all originating from the same source, if we are ultimately the same consciousness that works through us, then it is complete ignorance to be violent to each other. How do we transform using creativity, using the archetype of goodness, bring that into the equation of power, and learn to be nonviolent with each other? There’s a lot of mental violence going on. But the point is that the way we approach it as violence begets more violence. So, it never stops. The answer, of course, is that nonviolence has to grow from inside of us. It has to be an intuition that often happens not just once or twice during the day, but becomes a conviction, a faith that I cannot be violent to my fellow human. – Amit Goswami, founder of Center for Quantum Activism and former professor at the University of Oregon

What might we create in our own lives and in the world when we are no longer defined by fear, scarcity, and separation?

In facing the profound implications of this information, the darkness of the world continues to lose its power over me. I continue to discover a strength to face the darkness in our world and courage to be curious about what I don’t know. When we get out of our own singular viewpoint, we’re often told we’ll be indulging in dangerous misinformation or hateful ideology. But I’ve found the exact opposite was true when I started reaching beyond the narratives I found so much certainty in. When I surrendered my certainty, I found incredible nuance and complexity, and therefore new understanding. I witnessed change, healing, and transformation in places I never thought possible.

Culture wars, identity politics, negative news overload, and all the doom-and-gloom narratives… they are all symptoms of the same problem: we’re operating inside a very small story about what it means to be human. As the great Persian lyric poet Hafiz once said, “Fear is the cheapest room in the house. I would like to see you living in better conditions.”

More fascinating, related topics from our website:

Explore our concise summaries of news articles on near-death experiences and the nature of reality/consciousness for deeper research and discovery.

Explore our Inspiration Center, which documents some of the best insights, resources, and thousands of inspiring news articles on solutions to the world’s most pressing problems, mysterious explorations into consciousness and spirituality, and incredible stories of human goodness and resilience.

Check out our founder Fred Burk’s compilation of some of the most inspirational and transformational material for personal growth and transformation.

Watch The Afterlife Investigations, a powerful documentary that presents credible, scientific evidence of life after death. This fascinating documentary is based on a five-year experiment on communicating with the dead in which dozens of scientists participated.

WantToKnow.info is a nonprofit news information service founded by White House whistleblower Fred Burks in 2003, after he testified in a high-profile terrorism trial about how U.S. government officials repeatedly lied to the international press during his time as a language interpreter for presidents and top government officials around the world.

We go beyond today’s headlines to uncover the hidden forces shaping history and driving global events today, regardless of who’s elected in office. Our organization serves a dual purpose: exposing verifiable information on high level corruption and cover-ups and highlighting the best of humanity with solutions and stories that remind us of our innate goodness and collective power. We have a comprehensive database of over 13+ news articles, which has been used by thousands of journalists, researchers, and everyday truth seekers since our founding.

Subscribe to our free weekly newsletter here: https://www.wanttoknow.info/subscribe