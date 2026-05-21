Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs). Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP). Unidentified Submerged Objects (USOs). Non-human spacecraft. Flying saucers. Mysterious drones that seem to evade even our most sophisticated detection systems. UFO encounters come in a wide variety of forms. Some involve experimental military aircraft and secret technologies, while others point to the serious possibility of extraterrestrial or interdimensional intelligence.

Today, files are being released. Congressional hearings are being held. New whistleblowers are stepping forward. A growing number of members of Congress on both sides of the political aisle are actively involved in UAP investigations, transparency efforts, and legislation. Following classified briefings, lawmakers have suggested that the reality behind the phenomenon may be far stranger than previously imagined, involving interdimensional beings coming and going from our planet, and even non-human underwater bases in an ocean that remains more than 80% unexplored.

Below is a section of our UFO Information Center, Reports of Breakthrough Technologies, drawing on more than 23 years of documenting the disclosure process with only the most reputable, verifiable, and credible sources. In this section, we explore the technologies being reported, considering their profound implications for our energy grid, what they might reveal about the untapped potential of human consciousness, and what that might mean for the future of civilization itself.

Whether you are a skeptic, believer, or simply curious, we invite you to explore the evidence and decide for yourself. None of us have to agree on what all of this means. We cannot control how governments, corporations, media outlets, or special interests choose to frame, manipulate, or respond to this information. We cannot control the possibility that future UAP-related events could be manufactured to generate fear, confusion, or support for a particular agenda. What we can control is how we choose to integrate this material into our everyday lives. If even a fraction of the reported technological capabilities are real, how do we ensure they serve a future of global cooperation and abundant, clean energy for all—instead of endless wars, poverty, artificial scarcity, and more than 80 years of secrecy surrounding one of the most transformative stories in human history?

With faith in a transforming world,

Amber Yang, Director for WantToKnow.info

Note: UFO Disclosure Explained: New Solutions for Humanity w/ Daniel Sheehan and Amber Yang is a visually impactful 23-minute educational video exploring the unprecedented UFO disclosure movement now underway to declassify reality and open the door to technologies and ideas that could transform how we address humanity’s greatest challenges. Throughout the conversation, we include carefully curated and visually impactful educational graphics, historical footage, news headlines, and scientific imagery.

Reports of Breakthrough Technologies

Excerpt from the WantToKnow.info UFO Information Center

1. The Anomalous Technologies at the Center of the Mystery

2. The Consciousness Connection

3. Did Some Modern Technologies Come From UFO/UAPs?

4. Beyond Artificial Scarcity: The Promise and Risks of Breakthrough Technologies

Defense contractors keep advanced technologies secret for commercial reasons. Militaries keep advanced technologies secret to stay ahead of foreign adversaries. If covert elements within the military-intelligence apparatus recovered UFOs and successfully reverse-engineered aspects of them, they could be in possession of technologies capable of fundamentally transforming energy, transportation, medicine, and more. The implications are so profound that it is unlikely such capabilities would be disclosed voluntarily. After all, breakthrough energy and scientific advancements have long been kept from the American public by our national security state and the fossil fuel industry, where major oil giants filed and then buried dozens of patents for cleaner technologies as early as the 1960s.

In this section, we explore the radical idea that the reported UFO/UAP craft are not isolated anomalies but a profound gateway to entirely new technological paradigms. We draw on accounts from renowned scientists and high-level military and intelligence officials with direct involvement in highly classified UFO/UAP secret programs and what has been described about the crafts themselves. Together, we explore what it could mean for how humanity addresses its most pressing challenges if even a fraction of these claims are true.

Let’s begin with the anomalous objects and technologies themselves and what military personnel, pilots, and officials have actually reported.

The Anomalous Technologies at the Center of the Mystery

Imagine a technology that can do 6-to-700 g-forces, that can fly at 13,000 miles an hour, that can evade radar and that can fly through air and water and possibly space … And oh, by the way, has no obvious signs of propulsion, no wings, no control surfaces and yet still can defy the natural effects of Earth’s gravity. That’s precisely what we’re seeing1 ... Our current fastest aircraft can go roughly 4,600 miles per hour. However, the UAP we are observing are traveling at 40,000 miles per hour and sometimes faster. At full speed, the SR-71, [one of the fastest aircraft ever built] known as a Blackbird, requires roughly half the state of Ohio to complete its turn. What we are seeing with UAP are vehicles that can make immediate right-angle turns, instantaneously accelerating and stopping on a dime at speeds up to ten times faster than the SR-71.2

— Luis Elizondo, former head of the secretive Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), excerpt from CBS News, "UFOs regularly spotted in restricted U.S. airspace"1 and quote from the documentary Age of Disclosure2

In the Journal of Scientific Exploration, researchers Thomas Beck, Ph.D. and Janet Colli, Ph.D. analyzed eyewitness testimony, congressional briefings, infrared videos recorded by US Navy aircraft and multi-sensor observations combining radar, visual, and infrared tracking. Some craft were observed holding perfectly stable positions in the air despite strong winds and turbulent conditions, then accelerating instantly from a standstill. They appear to move without any visible propulsion system or exhaust, often traveling at extreme speeds and accelerating rapidly without producing sonic booms or shockwaves. Anti-gravity effects are observed, where the Earth’s gravitational field no longer has an effect on the reported craft. Some have been reported to exhibit transmedium qualities, transitioning seamlessly between air and water with no splash or loss of speed. In multiple cases, they are seen surrounded by a luminous or plasma-like field, suggesting some form of interaction with the surrounding atmosphere. They propose that these craft may tap into the Earth’s natural electrical environment, creating intense electromagnetic fields that ionize the surrounding air into plasma. Think of plasma as air that has been energized so intensely that it becomes electrically charged and starts behaving differently from ordinary gas. Lightning, the Sun, and the Northern Lights are all examples of plasma. In this view, they would function less like fuel-powered vehicles and more like electrically driven systems connected to a continuous energy source.

The descriptions of luminous or plasma-like fields reported echo claims by veteran defense and intelligence contractor physicists Dr. Hal Puthoff and Dr. Eric Davis that the luminous glow observed around some of the reported craft may represent a visible manifestation of the energetic field itself. In the documentary Age of Disclosure, they propose that the field creates a localized distortion of space and time, effectively separating the craft from the physical conditions of the external environment. Within that bubble, the craft is shielded from aerodynamic forces and Earth’s gravity, enabling maneuvers that appear impossible according to conventional physics. According to their hypothesis, the same field could also produce the luminous distortions and unusual sensor signatures frequently reported in military encounters. Understanding the source and mechanics of this energy field could have profound implications, including new forms of clean energy, revolutionary transportation systems, and the possibility of interstellar travel.

In 2018, former director of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) Luis Elizondo reported that UFOs warp space-time. In a fascinating interview, Elizondo discusses a pilot who had a close encounter with a UFO that likely involved the warping of space time: “You know, Lue, it’s really bizarre. It felt like I was there for only five minutes, but when I looked at my watch 30 minutes went by, but I only used five minutes’ worth of fuel. How is that possible?” In one alleged crash-retrieval account reportedly shared with Senate Intelligence Committee staff, a whistleblower described a roughly 30-foot saucer partially embedded in the Earth whose interior was said to be the size of a football stadium.

Retired Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet, who served in the US Navy and as acting administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) put it best: “It’s not that they break the laws ... It’s that they demonstrate engineering capabilities we haven’t yet developed. We can’t build anything that can do that today.” Gallaudet once described a report from a Navy helicopter crew chief aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in 2021, who recorded a metallic sphere on infrared video flying just a few hundred feet above the ship. The object moved steadily before suddenly accelerating to extreme speeds and disappearing over the horizon. Gallaudet also asserted that sightings were so frequent that officers are “desensitized to the phenomena ... the Navy possesses a trove of video evidence and data regarding UAP.” In an interview with The Free Press, Gallaudet indicated that what the government has disclosed so far is “a fraction of the tip of the iceberg of what we’re really seeing day to day.”

Congressman Tim Burchett has stated that US Navy admirals have reported encounters with unidentified submerged objects (USOs) as large as a football field moving at speeds of up to 200 miles per hour underwater. If accurate, such performance would far exceed the capabilities of any known human-made submarine, which are limited by drag, pressure, and propulsion constraints in water.

In 2014, former US Navy F/A-18 fighter pilot Ryan Graves testified to Congress about routine encounters with unknown objects off the East Coast. He described one incident at the Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, where unknown objects in restricted airspace were being detected following radar system upgrades. During a training mission about 10 miles off the coast, two F-18 Super Hornets were separated by a UAP described as a dark cube encased within a clear sphere, estimated to be 5 to 15 feet in diameter, which passed within 50 feet of one aircraft. Over time, Graves stated that such encounters became so frequent that pilots began including UAP as a standard safety consideration in preflight briefings.

Air Force veteran Dylan Borland testified that he encountered a large, triangular craft estimated to be around 100 feet across and one to two stories thick, exhibiting several anomalous technological features. He described the object as completely silent, with no visible propulsion system or exhaust, and said it appeared to “manifest” around a central light, forming a structured triangular shape. The craft’s material did not look rigid or metallic, but instead appeared fluid or dynamically changing in structure. As it moved across the base, Borland reported that it interfered with his electronics. This caused his phone to overheat and shut down, which suggested a strong electromagnetic effect. The object traveled smoothly and deliberately through the air without any detectable sound or aerodynamic disturbance.

Former head of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) Luis Elizondo holds up a photo of an alleged silver UFO/UAP taken in 2021 over the Four Corners region by a private pilot outside his aircraft. This nonpartisan briefing, hosted by UAP Disclosure Fund and sponsored by the bipartisan Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets. *** EDIT: After posting this image, one of our readers found a news story suggesting the picture might be an optical illusion of aerial photography. If it is, this highlights the ongoing challenge of trying to make sense of a profound and complex subject while relying on questionable images provided by government-approved sources.

Astrophysicist Dr. Eric Davis has conducted classified work with the Defense Intelligence Agency, Pentagon programs, and the UAP Task Force, including the research of advanced nuclear and beamed-energy propulsion technology for the Air Force Research Lab. He recently briefed Congress in a nonpartisan briefing titled “Understanding UAP: Science, National Security & Innovation,” which was hosted by UAP Disclosure Fund and sponsored by the bipartisan Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets. In this hearing, Dr. Davis stated that the observed performance of cases like the 2004 Nimitz “Tic Tac” implies an energy requirement on the order of hundreds of times the total annual electrical energy produced by the US. He has also said that recovered craft, as described to him by industry leadership, are “not of this Earth,” “not made by human hands,” and “not human.” When discussing so-called “exotic materials” from recovered craft, Davis explains that the materials consist of known elements from the periodic table yet their combinations, isotopic ratios, composition, and structural arrangement are highly unusual and engineered in ways that appear beyond current human technological capabilities.

Based on his experience in these programs, he also claimed that multiple governments, including the US, China, and Russia, have recovered craft from crashes or other incidents and placed them into extraordinarily secretive programs hidden from congressional oversight through mechanisms such as presidential emergency directives, shell companies, sole-source contracts, and internal contractor R&D pipelines. He says these programs have existed for decades under shifting code names, dating back at least to a craft recovered in Italy in 1933 and later obtained by the US, with many recoveries occurring in maritime environments. See our section, Government Cover-Ups: Controlling the UFO Narrative, for more on this.

What we are dealing with is certain electromagnetic devices that are powered by sources that we just don’t quite understand as of yet. Well, we are certainly not advertising them anyway. But these devices would generate free power. And free power would be something that corporations panic about and I think this government panics about. Looking at it from a governmental point of view: How are you going to tax free power? And from everyone that I have talked to who knows something about this subject matter, they do believe that the sources of energy that keep these vehicles in propulsion are sources of energy that are just as free as free could be. They don’t cause any harm to the environment. They don’t cause any footprints to be left anywhere.

— Brigadier General Stephen Lovekin was a former member of US Army Signal Corps and a close confidant to President Eisenhower with an above top secret clearance. Read his full testimony in The Disclosure Project.

The Consciousness Connection

At one point during the “Understanding UAP: Science, National Security & Innovation“ hearing, Dr. Davis and former Department of Defense and NASA aerospace engineer and physicist Travis Taylor noted how many of the reported UFO/UAP craft do not contain any power devices or systems inside the craft. Scientific analyses of craft encountered by military, commercial, and civilian aircraft also indicate that the crafts do not have flight or control surfaces, or any conventional steering or interface system. Dr. Davis and Taylor speculated that energy might somehow be transmitted to the craft remotely, allowing it to operate without carrying obvious propellant or an identifiable engine.

If these craft truly lack conventional controls or interfaces, it opens the door to a more radical possibility: that the key to interacting with such technology may lie not in hardware, but in human consciousness itself.

According to whistleblowers, consciousness is reportedly viewed as a key component of interaction with the phenomenon. One such individual is Air Force veteran Jake Barber.

Jake Barber was an aerospace mechanic, precision shooter, and contractor in classified defense and intelligence programs. He’s one of the latest whistleblowers to come forward alleging direct involvement in specialized retrieval missions in highly classified programs, including transporting or recovering anomalous craft. In January 2025, he provided Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI) testimony in a secure compartmented information facility (SCIF) to members of Congress and congressional staff.

In an interview with senior special investigations NewsNation correspondent Ross Coulthart, Barber describes a retrieval mission involving what his team called an “8GONE,” or octagonal-shaped disc. As he approached the craft, he began experiencing an intense emotional connection, describing a loving, maternal presence accompanied by profound feelings of sadness, grief, and compassion. The experience transformed his life and led him to view the phenomenon as not purely mechanical, but as something that may possess an intelligence capable of interacting directly and telepathically with human consciousness.

As his involvement in these programs continued, Barber discovered that the consciousness component of the phenomenon was well known and taken seriously within the elite military circles he worked in. Senior special investigations NewsNation correspondent Ross Coulthart spoke with Barber and decorated Special Forces Operator Don Paul Bales, who alleged the existence of a “psionics” program involving “psionic operators” or psychics—identified for their ability to use focused intention, meditation, or what he describes as a kind of telepathic awareness—to interact with these craft. Barber asserted that these individuals are involved in efforts to “invite” or attract UAP to specific locations, occasionally working in conjunction with specialized technologies designed to signal or draw them in.

The ability to go into something like a meditative state and summon UAP and pilot UAP... that is real. That’s 100% real.

— Air Force veteran and whistleblower Jake Barber in aninterviewwith Ross Coulthart, an award-winning former 60 Minutes Australia journalist and senior special investigations correspondent for NewsNation (Read more about the US government’s psychic research programs here)

Drawing on his extraordinary experiences in these classified programs, Barber went on to establish Skywatcher, an aerospace intelligence organization comprised of former special operators, military aviators, intelligence officers, and national security professionals investigating UAPs. Rather than treating the phenomenon as a collection of isolated anecdotes, they have organized UAP sightings into what they describe as a living “taxonomy” or classification system. This includes different shapes (e.g., spheres, tic-tacs, triangles, orbs), different behaviors (hovering, rapid acceleration, transmedium movement), and different contexts (military ranges, oceans, high altitude, etc.).

The consciousness connection, and reports of advanced technologies, corroborates the testimony of Colonel Philip J. Corso, former head of the Foreign Technology Desk in the US Army and a member of President Eisenhower‘s National Security Council from 1953–1957. A year before his death, he came forward to share his astounding knowledge and involvement in covert government operations regarding UFO phenomena in his book Day After Roswell, where he describes how he was in charge of developing advanced war technologies from the artifacts recovered from the 1947 Roswell crash in 1961.

According to his testimony, Col. Corso described the “crescent-shaped space vehicle” recovered from the Roswell crash as having no traditional navigational controls, control sticks, wheels, throttles, pedals, cables, flaps, or rudders. He later uncovered reports from engineers at Norton Air Force Base in California describing craft that could be controlled directly through a pilot’s mind using brain signals rather than physical controls with an interface translating those signals into movement.

Did Some Modern Technologies Come From UFO/UAPs?

Corso also describes how he spearheaded the Army’s reverse-engineering project that led to today’s integrated circuits, fiber optics, lasers, bulletproof vests, and more. Secretly, they would “seed” ET technology to American industry giants, mixing human technology with ET technology, without telling those companies where it came from. Read our full summary of his book, Day After Roswell.

To attempt to exploit the technology ... it had to do so separately and independently from any normal weapons-development program. The descriptions of the super secret projects at Nellis Air Force Base or Area 51 in the Nevada desert seem to fit the profile ... especially the employment of the “skunk works” group at Lockheed in the development of the Stealth fighter and B2 bomber. In 1961 ... the top-secret file of Roswell information came into my possession when I took over the Foreign Technology desk at R&D [Research and Development]. My boss, General Trudeau, asked me to use the army’s ongoing weapons development and research program as a way to filter the Roswell technology into the mainstream of industrial development through the military defense contracting program. Today, items such as lasers, integrated circuitry, fiber-optics networks, accelerated particle-beam devices, and even the Kevlar material in bulletproof vests are all commonplace. Yet the seeds for the development of all of them were found in the crash of the alien craft at Roswell.

— Col. Corso, excerpt from Day After Roswell (for more, explore: WantToKnow.info Full Summary of Day After Roswell, Roswell Crash Cover-Up)

Don Phillips, a retired Air Force pilot and special aircraft engineer, came forward to discuss his personal experience with UFOs as a pilot, along with his experiences as a contractor for Lockheed Martin’s secret weapons and technology unit, Skunkworks, which was kept secret until 2014. He worked on secret projects for the CIA and other government agencies as part of an “unseen” and “hidden” industry. In his testimony for The Disclosure Project, Phillips described reverse engineering programs and certain technologies that have been developed because of ETs: computer chips, lasers, night vision, and bulletproof vests. His testimony starts on pg. 281 of the Disclosure Project briefing. (Note: The Disclosure Project is a nonprofit research organization advocating for the disclosure of alleged classified UFO information. Since 1993, it has documented fascinating testimonies from top scientists and military-intelligence officers who reveal their knowledge of advanced technologies).

When I was working with the Skunkworks, we signed an agreement with the National Security Agency and the National Security Council, as well as the CIA. And we kept very quiet about this. Anti-gravitational research was going. ... We know that there were some captured craft from 1947 in Roswell, New Mexico. And, yeah, they were real. And, yes, we really did get some technology from them. And, yes, we really did put it to work. ... There was no question that there are peoples, or beings, from outside the planet. Are these ET people hostile? Well, if they were hostile, with their weaponry they could have destroyed us a long time ago. ... We got these things that are handheld scanners that scan the body and determine what the condition is. We can also treat from the same scanner. Are these things real? Well, I can tell you personally that we’ve been working on them. And we have ones that can cure cancer. Yes, diagnose and cure. People whose financial interests could be damaged by the release of certain technologies keep these out of view. ... One of the purposes for founding this technology corporation that I did in 1998 was to bring forth these technologies that can help get rid of the toxins – that can clean the air, that help get rid of the need for so much fossil fuel. Yes, it is time.

— Lockheed Martin Skunkworks contractor and former US Air Force pilot Don Phillips (watch full video testimony or read full transcript)

Beyond Artificial Scarcity: The Promise and Risks of Breakthrough Technologies

The reported non-human technologies and their characteristics are remarkable enough. The implications of how these craft operate are even more profound. If even a fraction of the reported observations are accurate, we may be confronting technologies that challenge one of the most fundamental assumptions of our age: that scarcity is inevitable. The idea that energy could be abundant, clean, and universally accessible is more than an engineering revolution. It is a consciousness shift.

Clean and unlimited energy sources could radically shift our thinking about the climate change crisis and our larger future. Desalination could be scaled up to address the water scarcity crisis. Fears about energy-guzzling tech like AI and blockchain would be alleviated. Transportation could be clean. Medicine could be revolutionized.

Yet instead of these technologies being used to radically reduce fossil fuel dependence and regenerate our planet, these advancements are being secretly repurposed to serve the war economy. In fact, private military contractors profiting from conflict and global instability control many of these non-human technologies that could transform our world for the better. Under AATIP, it was claimed by Luis Elizondo and program contractors that materials recovered from UFOs may have “otherworldly origins and useful applications for the military.”

This is technology that could replace oil, gas and coal and protect our planet for future generations. How can we use these technologies and all the capabilities that come from it, not to fight a war, but to increase our standard of living. [These] same technologies … could [become] some very, very powerful weapons of mass destruction. You could put a nuclear bomb inside one of these things and let it fly right through a building, through concrete, through steel, wherever you want it, anywhere in the world.

—Age of Disclosure, a 2025 documentary featuring interviews with 34 high-ranking members of the US government, military and intelligence communities with direct knowledge of UFO/UAP phenomena

Some of these reported exotic, non-human technologies are not without risk. There have been reports of burns, radiation damage, and other injuries from contact with the phenomenon. Physicist Dr. Hal Puthoff, the creator of the CIA’s own psychic spy program and consultant to the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) said in the documentary Age of Disclosure: “The energy field associated with these craft causes a highly energetic wave of radiation, which is why people getting too close to a UAP can experience biological effects that are harmful.” Any attempt to engineer this class of technologies for ourselves must be taken carefully. Yet the need for caution is not, in itself, a sufficient reason to avoid advancing a technology that could dramatically improve life on Earth and beyond.

Many of today’s biggest problems aren’t accidental. They emerged from the structure of the system itself, manipulated endlessly by powerful economic, political, and corporate interests that depend on control, secrecy, and the illusion of scarcity to maintain authority. Yet what happens to that authority if it depends on controlling a limited resource that suddenly becomes clean, unlimited, and abundant?

We are witnessing the deliberate suppression of a whole new class of breakthrough technologies, both human and non-human, that defy conventional physics and appear to run on energy sources that don’t burn anything, don’t emit pollution, and could fundamentally change how we power our world. This calls into question the whole idea of climate doom and the fear-based apocalyptic stories we’re inundated with.

We believe it’s important to notice these attractors and turning points in human consciousness and use them for good. How do we steward this transition? How do we ensure that breakthrough technologies serve life rather than control? And how do we translate these possibilities into shared abundance and wealth on a global level?

Still to this day, government narratives claim that no secret ET programs have existed. In our 33-min Speculation Station video, we look at everything from specific UFO technologies that have allegedly been recovered from crashes to how these other-worldly technologies might have helped accelerate the development of some human technologies.

WantToKnow.info is a nonprofit news information service founded by White House whistleblower Fred Burks in 2003, after he testified in a high-profile terrorism trial about how U.S. government officials repeatedly lied to the international press during his time as a language interpreter for presidents and top government officials around the world.

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