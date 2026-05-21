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Brad Luis's avatar
Brad Luis
3d

Thanks for the links, need to watch the Don Phillips stuff. Just wanted to point out that there was some controversy about the photo that Lue Elizondo held up that day. I'm no big fan of Mick West and his merry men of debunk but they got Lue on that one.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/military-whistleblower-showed-photo-allegedly-152539859.html

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1 reply by Amber Yang
Science is Political 2.0's avatar
Science is Political 2.0
5d

I am not ignoring this. Just have a lot of real world "stuff to deal with" right now. I took a look and saving all this when I have time to look at it properly. I will be observing Memorial Day and also attending a funeral on May 26 at a military funeral that we had to plan.. for long time friend.

take care.. touch the grass and stay grounded for now :)

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