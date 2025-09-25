WantToKnow.info

Carol Brouillet
Sep 25

Thank-you Amber. I had a talk with Raul yesterday and he spoke of you and your work, amongst other things, and I think that on the surface, the world has gone insane, but, in the moment, in our grounded, everyday reality, when we are with nature and people, calm, presence, beauty, love triumphs over fear/worries and the manufactured dramas attacking human consciousness from the world stage. So, we need to simply stay sane, in our hearts, and hope that there are enough loving, life honoring, peaceful people in the world to calm those infected by the false narratives and the psyops that continue to try to divide and conquer. The best thing we can do, sometimes, is just walk away from our computers and get out into heart of nature.

Thomas H. Greco, Jr.
Sep 25

Thank you Amber for that excellent essay. I will share it with a group I have been meeting with for the past few months, a group of friends who have diverse cultural, political and religious backgrounds and opinions but are willing to listen to one another with open minds and seek truth together.

