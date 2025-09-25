Yesterday, I visited one of my favorite spots in the country: The Corona Arch in Moab, Utah. Above is a picture of me doing a yoga wheel backbend to mirror this incredible sandstone arch.

I see this photo as a metaphor for bridging the deep divides facing our country!

I love the profound consciousness shifts that arise from surrendering to the vast, enduring, and mysterious power of the natural world. These shifts shake up the familiar ground I stand on, humbling and reorienting me toward larger truths beyond my own story.

Existential-humanistic psychologist Kirk Schneider put it best:

The capacity for profound, intimate experience is in jeopardy. [Social media] is replacing face-to-face friendships and corporations are manipulating what we see, think and feel—as well as how we vote and get our news. In short, we are losing our capacity for presence, discernment, and psychospiritual depth. We seek after the instant and neatly packaged.

Near the end of his life, psychologist Abraham Maslow came to see that our highest human need is not just self-actualization, but self-transcendence: the ability to live for something greater than ourselves. Self-transcended leaders are no longer driven by personal grievance, unresolved trauma, or the weapons of ego like retaliation, moral superiority, judgment, and enemy-making.

Instead, they ground their work in the “Ultimate Truths” that Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. lived by: the transcendent truths that bring us together into a collective, shared story beyond any one ideology or “side.” In the world of nonviolent activism, these Ultimate Truths can only arise from open dialogue, listening, curiosity, humility, and a reverence for viewpoint diversity.

When we get out of our own singular viewpoint, we’re often told we’ll be indulging in dangerous misinformation or hateful ideology. But I’ve found the exact opposite was true when I started reaching beyond the social justice narratives I found so much certainty in. When I surrendered my certainty, I found incredible nuance and complexity, and therefore new understanding. I witnessed change, healing, and transformation in places I never thought possible.

Imagine a world where we go beyond media and social echo chambers designed to keep us in fear and driven by propaganda from powerful forces manipulating both sides of the aisle. A world where our collective conversations are grounded in the courage to surrender to something larger than our opinions, egos, identities, and the need to be right.

Here’s an Ultimate Truth I live by: To create the world I want, I must know myself outside the distress of oppression and fear.

What are the Ultimate Truths guiding your life, relationships, work, and activism?

Comment below!