Neural Foundry
Dec 24

Stunning piece on how being seen transforms survival into living. The homeless woman visiting the empty doctor's office to place her foot over the threshold is gutpunch perfect, showing how dignity isn't abstract but physical, spatial, embodied. I once worked ata drop-in center where people would show up hours before we opened just to stand near the door. That "holy place" framing recontextualizs why locations matter so much when designing services for people experiencing instablity.

Madhava Setty, MD
Dec 24

Powerful. Stories have always been the best way to convey the deepest truths. Thanks for sharing.

